Defense Minister Kang Shin-chul, right, poses for a photo with U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth in the Philippines on Oct. 28, during his visit for the 13th Association of Southeast Asian Nations Defense Ministers' Meeting-Plus. MINISTRY OF NATIONAL DEFENSE

The postponed annual defense meeting underscores unresolved differences over wartime command transfer and the future of the alliance.

The first meeting between Defense Minister Kang Shin-chul and his U.S. counterpart since Kang took office was held on Wednesday, but the two countries remained divided over the transfer of wartime operational control (Opcon).

As a result, the annual Security Consultative Meeting (SCM), traditionally held alternately in Korea and the United States, has been postponed until next year, marking its first cancellation in 28 years. Although the defense ministers agreed to meet in Washington in December, the absence of the SCM, a symbol of the alliance, highlights growing discord.

Follow-up negotiations on Korea's construction of nuclear-powered submarines and permission to enrich and reprocess nuclear materials have also made no progress, a year after the two countries' leaders reached an agreement.

Seoul had hoped to establish a firm timetable for the Opcon transfer at this year's SCM, preferably before U.S. President Donald Trump's term ends in 2028 or, at the latest, before President Lee Jae Myung leaves office in 2030.

Yet the joint statement issued after the defense ministers' meeting merely said the two countries would cooperate to ensure a smooth transfer "at an appropriate time."

A U.S. Defense Department official reiterated that both countries remained committed to ensuring the necessary conditions were met before the transfer. Washington clearly continues to prioritize readiness over deadlines.

Prospects for the December meeting are therefore uncertain. Transferring Opcon would fundamentally redefine the future alliance, making compromise particularly difficult.

Seoul wants to avoid the risk of entrapment in a potential military confrontation between Washington and Beijing. The United States, meanwhile, worries that transferring Opcon could restrict the strategic flexibility of U.S. Forces Korea.

These competing interests cannot be resolved simply by setting an ambitious deadline. They require careful negotiations that acknowledge both countries' security concerns and the alliance's broader strategic responsibilities.

As Kang himself emphasized, a successful Opcon transfer requires mutual trust between Korea and the United States. Neither country can accomplish it through unilateral determination.

The security environment has changed significantly as North Korea strengthens its nuclear and missile capabilities and cooperation among Pyongyang, Beijing and Moscow deepens. Both allies must recognize these threats and carefully prepare the conditions necessary for transferring wartime command.

Arguments that Korea should assume independent operational control if Washington refuses an early transfer will only undermine negotiations that demand strategic judgment and meticulous preparation.

A successful transfer must strengthen, rather than weaken, the alliance's ability to deter aggression and respond to emergencies. Political timetables should never take precedence over military readiness or effective coordination between allied forces.

The first step toward achieving that goal is restoring mutual trust with Washington.