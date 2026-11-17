Financial Services Commission Chairman Lee Eog-weon delivers congratulatory remarks at a ceremony marking the cancellation of overdue debts under the New Leap Fund at the Busan International Finance Center on the afternoon of Dec. 8, 2025. NEWS1

Korea’s New Leap Fund has forgiven trillions in overdue debt while support for borrowers who kept repaying has seen scant uptake.

The first-year results of the Lee Jae Myung administration’s inclusive finance policy are in, and they confirm a troubling concern: Those who faithfully repaid their debts have been left at a disadvantage.

For inclusive finance to succeed, it must avoid encouraging moral hazards among long-term defaulters while ensuring that responsible borrowers are not penalized. Instead, the government’s policies appear to have produced precisely the opposite outcome.

According to data obtained by Democratic Party Rep. Park Hong-bae, the New Leap Fund purchased nearly 12 trillion won ($8 billion) in long-overdue debt during its first year, from October of last year through September of this year. Of that amount, it wrote off 3.86 trillion won owed by 381,000 borrowers.

The initiative followed President Lee’s instruction at an economic policy briefing in July to accelerate debt forgiveness for people unable to repay their obligations. He argued that such borrowers should be allowed to declare bankruptcy and receive debt discharges.

The problem is that borrowers who entered debt restructuring programs and continued making even modest repayments were excluded from the relief program. This inevitably raised questions of fairness.

To address the imbalance, the government introduced the New Leap Loan through six banks in November of last year. The program offers special loans of up to 15 million won at annual interest rates of 3 to 4 percent to borrowers who have faithfully made payments for at least six months after restructuring their debts.

Yet by the end of September, only 15.2 billion won had been disbursed, representing a mere 2.8 percent of the program’s three-year lending ceiling of 550 billion won. Such limited uptake raises serious doubts about its effectiveness.

This disappointing result was entirely foreseeable. Any financial assistance program should establish clearly defined eligibility criteria and mechanisms to evaluate its effectiveness before implementation. Otherwise, unintended consequences are inevitable.

Instead, both programs appear to have been introduced hastily to reflect the administration’s ideological priorities, leaving fundamental problems in their eligibility requirements.

How can it be fair to forgive the debts of borrowers who have failed to repay for seven years or longer while telling those who have diligently met their obligations to keep paying and take out additional loans?

The message is unmistakable: Responsible repayment may qualify borrowers for more debt, while prolonged default increases the possibility of forgiveness. The government cannot escape criticism for creating incentives that encourage moral hazard.

Simply expanding lending opportunities for responsible borrowers will not correct this structural imbalance. The government should halt indiscriminate debt forgiveness and develop fundamental safeguards against moral hazard.