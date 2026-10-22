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Building a coalition
Union members gathered in central Seoul to demand collective bargaining agreements with prime contractors.
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'Equality' statue sheds tears in France
City hall employees remove graffiti from the "Egalité" statue on the Monument à la République in Paris days after riots and looting occurred on the sidelines of nationwide protests against the high cost of living.
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Ba da Ba Ba Bah, Big Arch
McDonald’s Korea launched the Big Arch on Thursday, featuring two beef patties, three cheddar slices and a sesame-chia bun.
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Black Eagles soar over Sacheon
The Korean Air Force's aerobatic team previewed the 2026 Sacheon Airshow ahead of a four-day event opening Thursday.