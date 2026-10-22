Participants compete in the fifth annual "Our Neighborhood Curling Tournament" (translated) at the Geumnarae Culture and Sports Center in Geumcheon District, southern Seoul, on Oct. 22. JANG JIN-YOUNG

Participants compete in the fifth annual “Our Neighborhood Curling Tournament” (translated) at the Geumnarae Culture and Sports Center in Geumcheon District, southern Seoul, on Oct. 22. Organized by the Geumcheon Welfare Center for the Disabled, this year’s tournament brings together 140 athletes from 16 local disability welfare organizations. The event promotes inclusive sports participation through floor curling, in which players use their hands or assistive devices to slide stones across a flat surface instead of ice.