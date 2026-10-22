ONE CUT from JoongAng Ilbo

Curling for all

A Seoul tournament gathered 140 athletes from 16 disability welfare organizations for an inclusive floor curling competition.

Opinion Desk
Published
Participants compete in the fifth annual "Our Neighborhood Curling Tournament" (translated) at the Geumnarae Culture and Sports Center in Geumcheon District, southern Seoul, on Oct. 22.

Participants compete in the fifth annual “Our Neighborhood Curling Tournament” (translated) at the Geumnarae Culture and Sports Center in Geumcheon District, southern Seoul, on Oct. 22. Organized by the Geumcheon Welfare Center for the Disabled, this year’s tournament brings together 140 athletes from 16 local disability welfare organizations. The event promotes inclusive sports participation through floor curling, in which players use their hands or assistive devices to slide stones across a flat surface instead of ice. 

opinion floor curling disability sports photo one cut inclusive sports geumcheon welfare center for the disabled geumcheon district

Read more

See more articles