Exam supervisors assigned to the College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT) receive training on how to identify AI-enabled smart glasses and prevent cheating at Boram High School in Sejong on Nov. 18, a day before Korea's national college entrance exam. YONHAP

Korea's College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT) takes place on Thursday, with concerns growing over cheating using AI. The government's inadequate preparations and hasty responses have raised numerous questions. For now, the priority must be to minimize disruptions and ensure the examination concludes safely. Even so, legal challenges from students and complaints against officials appear increasingly likely.

The government's response has exposed serious weaknesses. Despite repeated warnings about AI-assisted cheating ahead of the exam, education authorities did little until the last minute. Their belated measures are hardly reassuring, particularly when devices can be concealed almost anywhere. Inspecting students' glasses before every session and checking collars, sleeves and buttons for miniature cameras, and attaching stickers, amounts to an analog response to a sophisticated technological threat. Its practicality is doubtful.

President Lee Jae Myung's instructions, detached from conditions inside examination rooms, risk adding to the confusion. Lee ordered officials to consider offering rewards of 100 million won ($75,000) for reports of cheating involving advanced electronic devices. The proposal may reflect the seriousness of the threat, but encouraging students to monitor one another runs counter to the very purpose of education.

The president also called for additional emergency text alerts during the examination. Such messages could disrupt proceedings. Sudden warning sounds may startle students, break their concentration and prevent them from performing to their full ability. Such disturbances are unacceptable during a crucial examination.

Lee further instructed officials to consider extending examination time to compensate students for interruptions caused when supervisors investigate suspected cheating and remove offenders. Yet the circumstances will differ from room to room. Decisions about how much time must be restored could inevitably raise questions about consistency, equal treatment and fairness. This could generate further disputes among students already concerned about equal testing conditions.

We trust the honesty and judgment of the overwhelming majority of test-takers. Nevertheless, authorities must enforce every practical safeguard against AI-assisted cheating until the final session ends and respond promptly to unexpected incidents. Their responsibility is to provide an environment in which students can demonstrate the abilities they have worked so hard to develop, without unnecessary disruption or doubts about the integrity of their results.

Officials must ultimately be held accountable for the incompetence and irresponsibility that have forced students to sit this crucial examination under a cloud of anxiety. Once the immediate test is over, the government must undertake a comprehensive overhaul of examination administration, covering not only the CSAT but also national professional licensing tests. Restoring confidence requires credible safeguards suited to emerging technologies.