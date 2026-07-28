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Turkey tapped to host 49th Unesco World Heritage Committee next year
The annual gathering will move to Istanbul, 11 years after the country last welcomed the gathering for a session that was disrupted by domestic politics.
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More space for your Galaxy
A customer takes a look at Samsung Electronics' Galaxy Z8 series at Samsung's Gangnam store in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on July 28, the first day of the preorder period.
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Magnitude 7.1 earthquake hits Kumamoto in Japan, with tremors felt in Busan
The quake struck at 4:27 p.m. south of the island of Kyushu, with reports in the southern parts of Korea that tremors could be felt.
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Tourists tip the balance
Korea’s tourism balance posted a record surplus for a third straight month in May, driven by a sharp rebound in foreign visitor spending.