One Cut from YONHAP

Crowds flock to Unesco Korea Pavilion

More than 70,000 visitors packed the Korea Pavilion in Busan within six days, drawn by immersive exhibits, hands-on programs and traditional craft demonstrations.

Opinion Desk
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Visitors wait in a long line to enter the Korea Pavilion at Exhibition Hall 1 of Bexco in Haeundae District, Busan, on July 28.


Visitors wait in a long line to enter the Korea Pavilion at Exhibition Hall 1 of Bexco in Haeundae District, Busan, on July 28. The pavilion, opened alongside the 48th session of the Unesco World Heritage Committee, has emerged as one of the event's most popular attractions, drawing more than 70,000 visitors in its first six days. Immersive digital exhibitions, hands-on heritage programs and demonstrations of traditional crafts have attracted crowds throughout the day.

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