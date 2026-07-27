Former President Yoon Suk Yeol appears at the Seoul Central District Court in Seocho District, Seoul, on July 27 as the court delivers its first-instance verdict in his trial on charges of violating the Public Official Election Act. The court sentenced Yoon to one year and six months in prison, suspended for three years. SEOUL CENTRAL DISTRICT COURT/NEWS1

A court’s conviction of former President Yoon Suk Yeol demonstrates how false campaign statements can bring criminal penalties and heavy financial fallout on to political parties.







The first-instance conviction of former President Yoon Suk Yeol for making false statements during the 2022 presidential campaign should serve as a warning to politicians who treat misleading voters as an acceptable campaign tactic.

On Monday, a district court sentenced Yoon to one year and six months in prison, suspended for three years, for violating the Public Official Election Act.

The ruling also carries significant political consequences. If the sentence is upheld by the Supreme Court, the People Power Party will be required to return 39.7 billion won ($27 million) in public campaign reimbursements it received from the National Election Commission. Statements made to escape political pressure during a closely contested election — one ultimately decided by just 0.73 percentage points — could end up threatening the party's financial foundation. The description circulating in political circles of Yoon's “39.7 billion won lie” may sound harsh, but the verdict sends an important message that dishonesty in elections comes at a serious cost. As the court noted, Yoon's actions “undermined voters' ability to make informed decisions.”

The court found two of Yoon's campaign statements to be false. At a Kwanhun Club forum in December 2021, six months before the election, he denied introducing attorney Lee Nam-seok to former Yongsan Tax Office chief Yoon Woo-jin. The court also concluded that Yoon falsely told reporters in January 2022 that he had never met the controversial religious figure Geonjin with his wife, Kim Keon Hee. According to the ruling, the statements falsely addressed allegations involving preferential treatment for an associate and controversy surrounding shamanistic influence.

It would be a mistake to regard the ruling as affecting only the opposition. The structure of Yoon's case closely resembles President Lee Jae Myung's pending election law case. Lee was convicted at his first trial and acquitted on appeal over statements including his denial that he had played golf with a key official involved in the Daejang-dong development project. The Supreme Court later overturned the acquittal and ordered a retrial, which has since been postponed. If Lee ultimately receives a fine of at least 1 million won, the Democratic Party would also have to return approximately 43.4 billion won in campaign reimbursements.

False statements by presidential candidates carry consequences far beyond individual legal liability. They can reshape an election, undermine public confidence and even threaten the survival of political parties. That is precisely why election law imposes strict penalties. Courts determine whether a false statement concerns matters significant enough to distort voters' judgment. By consistently applying that standard, the judiciary helps protect popular sovereignty and the integrity of democratic elections.

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



