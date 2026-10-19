High school seniors prepare for the 2027 College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT) at Dongtan High School in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi, on Oct. 19, with 31 days remaining before the exam. “D-31. Good luck on the CSAT!” is written on the classroom whiteboard. NEWS1

High school seniors prepare for the 2027 College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT) at Dongtan High School in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi, on Oct. 19, with 31 days remaining before the exam. “D-31. Good luck on the CSAT!” is written on the classroom whiteboard. The annual nationwide exam, known as suneung in Korean, plays a crucial role in university admissions and is widely regarded as one of the most important academic milestones for Korean students.