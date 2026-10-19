Read more
-
Teatime with the head of state
President Lee Jae Myung speaks with reporters in an impromptu meeting at the presidential press center at the Blue House in central Seoul on Oct. 19.
-
A banner day for reconstruction
A large banner about the selection of a builder for the reconstruction of the Yeouido Sibeom Apartment complex hangs at the site in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Oct. 19.
-
Won for the win
A currency exchange shop in the Myeongdong neighborhood of Jung District, central Seoul, is displaying exchange rates on Oct. 19.
-
Banking on cooperation
President Lee Jae Myung shakes hands with World Bank Group President Ajay Banga at the Blue House on Oct. 19.