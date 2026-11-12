



Oh Se-jung

The author is a professor emeritus of physics and astronomy and a former president of Seoul National University.





The unrest in France, which began in late September with high school students demanding better educational conditions, shows no sign of ending. Protests have continued for nearly two months. Last week, some 600,000 workers and students, according to police estimates, joined demonstrations nationwide, clashing violently with riot police. Arson and looting occurred in some areas, forcing tourist attractions, including the Eiffel Tower and Louvre Museum, and numerous shops to close. The deserted streets of central Paris, once bustling with luxury boutiques such as Hermès, offered a troubling image of a Europe whose era of global dominance may be fading.

Demonstrations have reportedly spread to Italy, Spain and Germany, while grievances have expanded beyond public education to inflation, labor conditions and pensions. Experts identify Europe's prolonged economic stagnation and excessive government debt as underlying causes. Years of spending beyond available revenue have constrained public finances. France's decision to cut education spending helped trigger the student protests. Its public debt is approaching 120 percent of gross domestic product, making additional borrowing increasingly difficult.

What can governments do? Essentially, they must increase GDP through economic growth or reduce public debt. Neither is easy. Extensive regulations have hampered Europe's efforts to escape sluggish growth, particularly by weakening competitiveness in emerging industries such as information technology and AI. Meanwhile, spending continues to rise because of pension obligations and other inflexible welfare commitments. Political resistance has repeatedly frustrated reform attempts, while population aging compounds the problem. Accelerating growth and restoring fiscal discipline are therefore both formidable challenges.

Is Korea immune? Its government debt currently stands at roughly 46 percent of GDP, considerably below levels in France and many European countries. Yet the longer-term outlook is less reassuring. The International Monetary Fund has warned that Korea's debt could reach 90 to 130 percent of GDP by 2050. Rapid population aging is a principal concern. Korea is experiencing the demographic transformation that has strained European finances over a much shorter period, raising the possibility of equally rapid fiscal deterioration. With potential economic growth estimated at just 1 to 2 percent, returning to the high-growth era is unrealistic. Without extraordinary efforts, Korea could eventually confront a fiscal crisis resembling France's.

Successive Korean governments have attempted reforms, but achievements have been limited. Pension reform arguably produced the most meaningful fiscal improvement, although critics considered it insufficient. President Lee Jae Myung's administration has announced three megaprojects and seven SEED initiatives, short for Strategic Emerging Engines for Disruptive Innovation, to stimulate growth. It has also established a regulatory rationalization committee. However, effective implementation requires close administrative coordination, and progress remains disappointing. The three megaprojects, for example, are unlikely to succeed without substantial regulatory reform, yet changes are proceeding slowly.

Education reform presents another challenge. Improving labor productivity is essential to offset the economic effects of population aging. If each worker produces more, overall output can be sustained despite a shrinking workforce. But workers must possess the skills required by emerging industries. Educational reform must therefore accompany industrial policy if initiatives such as the seven SEED projects are to succeed.

Unfortunately, the government's latest plans show insufficient attention to this connection. Korea's earlier economic development succeeded partly because educational policies advanced alongside industrial restructuring. During the expansion of heavy and chemical industries in the 1980s, universities substantially increased engineering enrollment in relevant disciplines. When Korea shifted toward advanced information technology industries in the 2000s, it strengthened graduate education to supply highly trained researchers and professionals with master's and doctoral degrees.

Such coordinated policies helped deliver results quickly. Today's industrial transformation similarly requires universities, businesses and government agencies to work toward shared objectives. Investment announcements alone cannot produce competitive industries unless regulatory frameworks and educational institutions develop the capabilities those industries require.

Korea cannot avoid population aging or the accompanying increase in welfare expenditures. What it can do is prepare now to prevent demographic pressures from overwhelming public finances. That requires sustained growth, credible fiscal management and reforms linking industrial development with workforce training.

France's turmoil should therefore serve as more than a distant spectacle. Unless Korea confronts its structural weaknesses before they become unmanageable, the difficulties now unfolding in Europe could eventually become its own.