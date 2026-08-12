One Cut from YONHAP

Cooling the rails

Automatic sprinklers cool tracks near Osong Station to prevent heat-related deformation amid southern Korea's prolonged heat wave and drought.

Opinion Desk
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A KTX high-speed train passes through a curved section of track near Osong Station on the Gyeongbu high-speed rail line on Aug. 12 as an automatic sprinkler system sprays water on the rails.

A KTX high-speed train passes through a curved section of track near Osong Station on the Gyeongbu high-speed rail line on Aug. 12 as an automatic sprinkler system sprays water on the rails. The system cools tracks to prevent heat-related deformation and ensure safe operations. Korea's southern region has recently endured prolonged heat and severe drought, with water levels falling sharply at reservoirs in some areas.

korail heat wave gyeongbu high-speed rail line photo osong station opinion ktx

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