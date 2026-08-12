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Fire truck fleet mobilized
Fire engines nationwide were sent to South Gyeongsang to supply water amid a prolonged heat wave and worsening shortages.
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Curdling cream supply
A worker prepares cream-filled bread for sale at a supermarket in downtown Seoul on Aug. 12.
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Picture-perfect preservation
Photos of vegetables sit on display at a stall in Mapo Agricultural and Marine Products Market in western Seoul on Aug. 12.
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Mudeungsan watermelons mark late summer
Gwangju farmers begin harvesting the prized native melons, a rare Mount Mudeung specialty known for giant size, rich flavor and royal history.