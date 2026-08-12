A KTX high-speed train passes through a curved section of track near Osong Station on the Gyeongbu high-speed rail line on Aug. 12 as an automatic sprinkler system sprays water on the rails. KORAIL/YONHAP

A KTX high-speed train passes through a curved section of track near Osong Station on the Gyeongbu high-speed rail line on Aug. 12 as an automatic sprinkler system sprays water on the rails. The system cools tracks to prevent heat-related deformation and ensure safe operations. Korea's southern region has recently endured prolonged heat and severe drought, with water levels falling sharply at reservoirs in some areas.