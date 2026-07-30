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Steely-eyed protesters
Civic group members staged an impromptu protest near U.S. Ambassador to Korea Michelle Steel’s boarding area at Incheon airport as police moved in to stop them.
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Steel steals the show
Michelle Steel, the first Korean American woman nominated as U.S. ambassador to Korea, landed at Incheon on July 30.
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Barn antiburner
As the prolonged heat wave kills more livestock, farms in Sejong are using drone-applied heat-blocking roof coatings to protect pig barns.
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Semiconductor training pipeline
Trainees at Daejeon's National Nanofab Center study chip fabrication processes as they prepare for careers in the semiconductor industry.