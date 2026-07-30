One Cut from YONHAP

Cooling off with watermelon

An Asiatic black bear at Daejeon O-World enjoys a summer treat as heat advisories remain in effect across much of Korea.

Opinion Desk
Published
An Asian black bear enjoys a watermelon served as a special summer treat at the bear enclosure of Daejeon O-World in Jung District, Daejeon, on July 30

The Asiatic black bear or bandal-gaseum-gom in Korean for the distinctive crescent-shaped white patch on its chest, enjoys a watermelon served as a special summer treat at the bear enclosure of Daejeon O-World in Jung District, Daejeon, on July 30, as a heat advisory remained in effect. The Korea Meteorological Administration has forecast that the intense heat will persist into early August, with heat advisories and warnings remaining in place across much of the country.

one cut korea meteorological administration heat advisory daejeon o-world asian black bear photo opinion watermelon

Read more

See more articles