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Cool treats to eat

Ring-tailed lemurs at Uchi Zoo in South Jeolla-Gwangju enjoy a platter of cold fruit as temperatures climb to 36.2 degrees Celsius (97.2 degrees Fahrenheit).

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Ring-tailed lemurs share a platter of chilled fruit at Uchi Zoo in South Jeolla-Gwangju integrated city on August 4, as temperatures reach 36.2 degrees Celsius (97.2 degrees Fahrenheit).

Ring-tailed lemurs share a platter of chilled fruit at Uchi Zoo in South Jeolla-Gwangju integrated city on August 4, as temperatures reach 36.2 degrees Celsius (97.2 degrees Fahrenheit).  The occasion was part of Uchi Zoo’s summer event where animals received special meals, supplements and cooling programs to beat the heat. Uchi Zoo welcomed 408,000 visitors in the first half of this year,  a 41 percent on-year increase. 

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