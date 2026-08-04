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'The Odyssey' red carpet rolls out in Seoul for Christopher Nolan, Matt Damon, Charlize Theron and Emma Thomas — in pictures
The director, producer and stars greeted fans during a red carpet event in Seoul ahead of the movie's Korean premiere.
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Big fun with 'Teenieping'
Children pose for photos at a pop-up event at Starfield Coex Mall in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, centered around characters from the popular animated children's show “Catch! Teenieping” (2020–) on Aug. 4.
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Curtain craze
A shopper strolls through a shades and blinds section at a large discount mart in Seoul on Aug. 4.
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Extreme heat cancels two KBO games
The KBO called off Tuesday games in Seoul and Gwangju after the weather agency issued its highest-level heat wave warning.