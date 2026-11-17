Ko Jung-ae

The author is the editor-in-chief at the JoongAng Sunday.





“Ten legal experts, conservative and progressive alike, agree: The special counsel bill targeting fabricated indictments faces formidable constitutional obstacles.”

That was a weekly magazine’s assessment several days ago. Not all ten declared the bill unconstitutional, but all identified problems. Such agreement is unusual among intellectuals whose positions are often predictable from their political affiliations. The consensus is noteworthy because the experts did not need to share an ideology to recognize flaws in legislation.

The bill raises both constitutional doubts and contradictions. Article 11 of the Constitution guarantees equality before the law, yet this proposal appears to make one person more equal than others. It also conflicts with a criminal justice overhaul already challenged as unconstitutional for stripping prosecutors of investigative authority.

The legislation focuses largely on cases involving President Lee Jae Myung, seemingly with an eye toward withdrawing indictments against him, while effectively allowing him to choose the special counsel. Meanwhile, the ruling party, determined to separate investigation from prosecution, would grant the special counsel both powers.

Former lawmaker Keum Tae-sup asks whether criminal procedure is a game. Prosecutors cannot investigate within the new Prosecution Service but can do so as special counsel prosecutors. Another contradiction concerns alleged efforts to influence testimony through a “salmon drinking party” involving prosecutors and suspects in cases related to Lee, an allegation rejected by the court. The proposed special counsel could itself offer reduced sentences to secure testimony through plea bargaining. Is that not potentially more persuasive than a salmon dinner?

But my purpose is not to revisit these disputes. It is to ask why the Constitutional Court seems increasingly absent as constitutional challenges accumulate.

The court has not been entirely inactive. In mid-October, it dismissed a complaint from a suspect whose investigation had been transferred from prosecutors to police following amendments to the Criminal Procedure Act. The suspect alleged violations of due process and the right to a fair trial. The court regarded the allocation of investigative responsibilities as an internal administrative matter between prosecutors and police officers. An official said a specific infringement of constitutional rights, rather than emotional distress, must be demonstrated.

By then, confusion surrounding the abolishment of the prosecutors' office was already apparent. Judge Mo Seong-jun criticized the court for welcoming constitutional complaints against judicial rulings in the name of protecting fundamental rights while dismissing concerns that citizens could face greater exposure to crime and fewer avenues for redress. I agree.

Some cite the court’s 2023 ruling on investigative powers. But prosecutors then retained authority over six categories of major crimes. By a five-to-four vote, the court held that allocating investigative powers was a legislative matter. Today, both direct and supplementary investigations by prosecutors have been eliminated. Some defendants may have charges withdrawn, while ordinary citizens must undertake tasks investigative agencies should perform. If that does not implicate fundamental rights, what does?

Yet the court shows little urgency. Its silence matters not to prosecutors or politicians but to citizens whose rights depend on fair and effective criminal justice.

Prosecutor Oh Se-hyun, who filed a jurisdictional dispute petition against the National Assembly last month, along with an injunction seeking to suspend the law, says there has been no progress. His case argues that eliminating prosecutors’ investigative powers violates their constitutional authority. Such disputes require oral hearings, but the court’s website merely lists the case as under review.

A lawyer familiar with the judiciary says constitutional complaints are piling up while justices select cases they prefer. Disagreements over criminal procedure remain unresolved and nobody takes the lead. Former constitutional researcher Hwang Do-soo says proceedings are effectively being stretched over two or three years.

Even an eventual ruling of unconstitutionality could come so late that reversing the system would cause enormous disruption. Already, one in four cases takes more than two years. Upholding the system to avoid disruption would likewise breed confusion without a persuasive explanation.

There is only one answer: The Constitutional Court must approach these questions with at least the urgency it brought to presidential impeachment. Its enhanced standing carries greater responsibility. It should take the statutory 180-day adjudication period seriously. Justice delayed is justice denied.