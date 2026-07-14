One Cut from JoongAng Ilbo

Constitution Day display

A media art display at Gwanghwamun Square highlights Constitution Day ahead of its restored status as a public holiday for the first time in 18 years.

Opinion Desk
Published
A media art video marking Constitution Day is displayed on a large electronic screen at Gwanghwamun Square in central Seoul on the afternoon of July 14.

A video marking Constitution Day is displayed on a large electronic screen in Gwanghwamun Square in central Seoul on the afternoon of July 14. The holiday, observed on July 17, commemorates the proclamation of the Constitution of Korea in 1948. The day has been reinstated as a public holiday this year, 18 years after it was removed from the holiday calendar. [KIM KYOUNG-ROK]

photo opinion one cut gwanghwamun square constitution day republic of korea constitution public holiday seoul

Read more

See more articles