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Legends never log off: LCK teases LoL match that sees veteran players return to classic rift
Riot Games will stage a special League of Legends event in Seoul featuring veteran players to celebrate the launch of LoL Classic.
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Seoul gov't launches thousands of summer programs at museums, libraries and parks
The Seoul Metropolitan Government is running various programs, including nighttime ecological tours, water activities and performances, at cultural facilities and major parks in July and August.
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Seoul mayor denied chance to speak on housing policy at Cabinet meeting
Seoul Mayor Oh Se-yoon was told to submit his views in writing instead, to which he replied that he had already delivered a report to the presidential chief of staff for policy, the land minister and the deputy prime minister.
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Seoul's Jung District expands tour pass with Korean sauna option
The Seoul Jung-gu Tour Pass doubled its options to four, adding a traditional Korean sauna package and new itineraries aimed at boosting local travel.