People Power Party (PPP) leader Jang Dong-hyeok speaks during a press conference marking his first anniversary as party leader at the PPP headquarters in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Aug. 26. YONHAP





On the same day People Power Party (PPP) leader Jang Dong-hyeok marked his first anniversary in office with a press conference, Reform Party leader Lee Jun-seok resigned. The contrasting scenes underscored the challenges confronting Korea’s conservative opposition.

Jang pledged a fresh start aimed at victory in the 2028 general election. He vowed to strengthen party members’ influence and recruit candidates capable of fighting the government effectively, laying the groundwork for an election victory.

Yet suspicions persist within the PPP that the personnel changes may simply be intended to install Jang loyalists. To dispel such doubts, he must demonstrate an ability to broaden the opposition’s political spectrum rather than merely rally a narrow base by appealing to its hard-line supporters.

Jang also declared that he would become the “big brother of conservatives.” But he offered no concrete plan for rebuilding conservative leadership. His proposed Committee for Establishing Conservative Identity falls short of the fundamental transformation voters expect.

Lee’s resignation after taking responsibility for the Reform Party’s defeat in the June 3 local elections and its failure to strengthen and reform itself reflects a broader problem. Korea’s conservative opposition remains adrift, unable to present either a convincing vision or leadership as an alternative political force.

Lee once attracted attention with his high public profile and political instincts that appealed particularly to younger voters. But he failed to translate that popularity into a sustainable organization and broader support base. His experiment in creating a third force based on reformist conservatism has consequently suffered a setback.

The crisis in conservative politics extends beyond the defeat of particular parties or the diminished standing of individual politicians. If the opposition loses public trust and becomes incapable of checking a dominant ruling party, the damage ultimately falls on citizens and the democratic system itself.

Rebuilding a credible conservative opposition is therefore urgent. Voters sent conservatives a clear message in the local elections: End the debilitating internal feuds, undertake fundamental reform and break free from political isolation driven by dependence on hard-line supporters.

Only then can conservatives regain the confidence of swing voters and the political center.

The starting point should be an effort to broaden the conservative coalition beyond rigid ideological tests and better represent young people and socially vulnerable groups. Conservatives must demonstrate that their politics can address everyday concerns rather than simply mobilize committed supporters.

Democracy functions properly when conservative and progressive forces serve as its two wings. Korea’s conservative politicians now bear the responsibility of rebuilding their wing — not through slogans about identity or loyalty, but through genuine reform, broader representation and leadership capable of winning public trust.