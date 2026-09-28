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Average general retail vacancy rate surpasses 13%
The average vacancy rate for general retail spaces nationwide has surpassed 13 percent, with vacancy rates rising in 16 of the country's 17 cities and provinces compared to five years ago.
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Every day is a winding road
Visitors traverse the winding Hwanho Park Space Walk in Buk District, Pohang, North Gyeongsang, on Sept. 27, the final day of the extended Chuseok holiday.
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K-pop idols share Chuseok greetings for fans — in pictures
K-pop groups including Rescene, izna, IDID, OWIS and Forestella shared Chuseok greetings with fans through videos and social media, wearing traditional hanbok.
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A banner strike day
A banner related to the Naver Z union's strike hangs in front of Naver's headquarters in Seongnam, Gyeonggi, on Sept. 23.