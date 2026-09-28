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Confucian rite honors ancient sages

Sungkyunkwan University dancers performed an ancient dance at Seoul’s autumn Seokjeon Daeje honoring Confucius and other sages.

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Dancers from Sungkyunkwan University perform ilmu, a traditional Confucian ritual dance, during the autumn Seokjeon Daeje at Daeseongjeon Hall of Sungkyunkwan in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Sept. 28.


Dancers from Sungkyunkwan University perform ilmu, a traditional Confucian ritual dance, during the autumn Seokjeon Daeje at Daeseongjeon at Sungkyunkwan University in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Sept. 28. The centuries-old rite honoring Confucius and other Confucian sages is held at Sungkyunkwan and local Confucian schools each spring and fall, combining ceremonial offerings with ritual music and dance. Seokjeon Daeje was designated a National Intangible Cultural Heritage in 1986.

opinion one cut national intangible cultural heritage ilmu confucianism photo seokjeon daeje sungkyunkwan university

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