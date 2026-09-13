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Seoul's September Oktoberfest
A participant enjoys a beer at Oktoberfest Seoul 2026 at Oil Tank Culture Park in western Seoul on Sunday.
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Who let the dogs surf? Puppies and owners ride waves in Yangyang. — in pictures
Pups and their owners took to the waves in Yangyang, where 7-year-old Pomeranian Titi won the Surf Doggies competition.
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Seoul extends transit, emergency care for Chuseok holiday travel rush
The city will extend late-night transit, expand emergency care and offer financial support during the Sept. 23 to 28 holiday response period.
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Meet Shu Bao, Korea’s newest panda 'treasure' — in pictures
The fourth giant panda born in Korea was given a name that means "a treasure as bright as the light of dawn" after a public vote.