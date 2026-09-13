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Chuseok preparations begin

Rows of dried fish fill a Pohang market alley as families prepare for Chuseok ancestral rites later this month.

Opinion Desk
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Fish used for ancestral rites hang in rows along an alley specializing in dried seafood at Jukdo Market in Pohang, North Gyeongsang, on Sept. 13.


Fish used for ancestral rites hang in rows along an alley specializing in dried seafood at Jukdo Market in Pohang, North Gyeongsang, on Sept. 13. Chuseok, one of Korea’s biggest traditional holidays, falls on Sept. 25 this year. Families traditionally gather during the holiday and may hold ancestral rites, preparing a table with foods such as meat, fish and songpyeon, half-moon-shaped rice cakes traditionally associated with Chuseok.

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