Unification Minister Chung Dong-young arrives for work at the Government Complex Seoul in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Oct. 12. YONHAP

Seoul must address Washington's concerns over intelligence security rather than dismiss evidence of a widening rift.

Unification Minister Chung Dong-young insisted at a press briefing Monday that the South Korea-U.S. alliance remained intact, describing Washington's partial restrictions on intelligence sharing concerning North Korea as a "misguided measure based on factual misunderstandings by the United States."

Responding to calls for his dismissal, Chung denounced them as "a 2026 version of ideological witch-hunting." He also explained that his remarks concerning Kusong, North Pyongan Province, had originally been made during his confirmation hearing in July of last year.

But Chung's assertions contradict what U.S. officials have said. If Washington's decision resulted from misunderstandings, why have they not been corrected? The government has yet to provide a clear explanation of the circumstances behind the restrictions.

Signs of trouble in bilateral security cooperation are undeniable. A senior U.S. administration official recently said Washington expected Korea to uphold the standards of an alliance maintained for decades, specifically mentioning intelligence and counterintelligence cooperation.

Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Jin Young-seung also acknowledged during a parliamentary audit last week that some intelligence sharing concerning North Korea had been restricted.

Washington reportedly fears potential intelligence leaks. Although the National Intelligence Service (NIS) and the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources deny the allegations, reports have emerged that U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick recently conveyed concerns about the NIS to Trade Minister Kim Jung-kwan.

Concrete incidents also suggest strains in security cooperation. The NIS was excluded from a trilateral working-group meeting involving South Korea, the United States and Japan on North Korean cyberthreats in June. Visa issuance and diplomatic accreditation for NIS officers assigned to the Korean Embassy in Washington have also reportedly been suspended.

The NIS maintains that misunderstandings surrounding its exclusion from the meeting have been resolved. Nevertheless, the government cannot simply dismiss the restrictions on intelligence sharing. This is no time for complacency or for attributing everything to American factual errors.

Mutual confidence in the secure handling of sensitive information is essential for confronting North Korea's nuclear weapons, missiles and cyberattacks, which remain Korea's greatest security threats.

The government must review its intelligence-handling procedures and coordination among agencies. It should also engage Washington through high-level diplomatic channels to address American concerns and restore trust.

Intelligence cooperation is a fundamental pillar of the alliance. If one partner restricts information sharing because it distrusts the other, the alliance cannot be considered to be functioning normally.

Chung's insistence that nothing is wrong with bilateral relations, despite mounting evidence of problems in intelligence cooperation, does little to help resolve the situation. The government should also reconsider whether retaining Chung as unification minister is appropriate under these circumstances.