Christmas decorations are displayed for sale at Namdaemun Market in Jung District, central Seoul, on Nov. 29. Dating back to the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910), Namdaemun is one of Korea's oldest and largest traditional markets, selling everything from clothing to household goods. As Christmas approaches, department stores and shopping districts across Korea put up elaborate decorations and festive lights. Christmas is a public holiday in Korea and is celebrated with religious services, family gatherings and outings with friends.