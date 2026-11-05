



Chinese EV makers are intensifying their push into Korea. As BYD, China's leading EV seller, expands sales, Zeekr, owned by second-ranked Geely, has entered the market. Third-ranked Leapmotor and fourth-ranked Changan Automobile are preparing to follow, while Chery and Xpeng are also considering entry. Chinese-made vehicles accounted for 38.1 percent of newly registered EVs in Korea from January through September. Although the figure includes Teslas manufactured in China, it signals an unprecedented threat to Korea's automotive industry.

The challenge is equally evident overseas. According to a report released Wednesday by the Federation of Korean Industries, Korea's revealed comparative advantage index for EV exports fell from 3.02 in 2019 to 1.48 last year. China's index, meanwhile, surged from 0.19 to 1.49, surpassing Korea's for the first time. China has repeatedly advanced in strategic industries through a strategy of leapfrogging established technologies. Its weak landline infrastructure facilitated rapid adoption of mobile communications and smartphones, while its disadvantages in combustion-engine vehicles became strengths in EVs.

Korea must mobilize resources to defend its automotive competitiveness. The United States and European Union have imposed steep tariffs on Chinese EVs. Korea tightened its evaluation of EV subsidy applicants in July, excluding BYD from eligibility, but the company responded with discounts. Meanwhile, the government's August tax reform proposal excluded finished EVs from tax credits for domestic production. With several amendments to the Act on Restriction on Special Cases Concerning Taxation pending in the National Assembly, lawmakers should act promptly. Supporting domestic manufacturing and employment can no longer be dismissed simply as preferential treatment for conglomerates.

If Korea's automotive industry loses competitiveness, the consequences will extend beyond the 1.5 million jobs it supports directly and indirectly. Parts suppliers and regional economies dependent on the industry would also suffer.

Yet amid this mounting threat, production at Line 1 of Hyundai Motor's Ulsan Plant 5 was suspended for two days, Monday and Tuesday, over disagreements concerning workloads for trial vehicle production. Even if working conditions were involved, blocking trial production and shutting down the assembly line was excessive.

How can workers repeatedly halt production through labor disputes while demanding massive taxpayer support for their industry? Confronting China's offensive requires government assistance, but public money alone cannot secure competitiveness. Management and labor must undertake painful reforms, improve productivity and cooperate to safeguard the industry's future. Without such efforts, tax incentives risk becoming temporary relief rather than a foundation for lasting industrial strength.

The stakes are especially high as Chinese manufacturers gain ground at home and increasingly challenge established Korean automakers abroad.