A worker patrols on a smart technology-powered spinning production line at a textile enterprise in Yudu County, east China's Jiangxi Province, Nov. 17, 2026. Yudu County has pressed ahead with the digital transformation of its manufacturing sector over the recent years, deploying next-generation information technologies such as 5G, artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things. It has also upgraded spinning and garment-making production lines with smart technologies to inject new impetus into the high-quality development of its textile and apparel industry. XINHUA/YONHAP

The country's ascent in mass production is reshaping global politics and exposes Korea’s need for long-term industrial and governance reform.

Cho Yoon-je

The author is a special appointment professor at the Graduate School of Economics at Yonsei University.





Karl Marx argued that economics forms the foundation of politics. Today's global upheaval recalls his insight from more than 170 years ago. Neither U.S. President Donald Trump nor U.S. unilateralism is fundamentally transforming the international order. The driving force is China's manufacturing ascent.

China's share of global manufacturing value added surged from 2.8 percent in 1990 to 32 percent in 2024, exceeding the combined shares of the United States at 15 percent, Japan at 6.3 percent, Germany at 4.6 percent and Korea at 3.3 percent. Economic history offers no precedent for such a rapid shift in manufacturing power.

Britain's Industrial Revolution made it the world's factory, underpinning its leadership in free trade and maritime affairs. The industrial dominance of the United States established the foundations of the dollar-centered financial system and postwar liberal order. China's manufacturing expansion is now undermining those foundations.

Cheap Chinese products benefit consumers, but factories have closed and industrial cities have declined. Studies estimate that Chinese competition eliminated 1.5 million to 2 million manufacturing jobs in the United States between 2000 and 2007, contributing to family breakdown and increased drug-related deaths. As the Rust Belt deteriorated, political support for globalization eroded. Trump's rise, protectionism and polarization reflect these economic and social fractures.

Europe now faces similar pressures. A February report by France's High Commission for Strategy and Planning warned that Chinese products match or surpass European quality while costing 30 to 40 percent less to manufacture. It estimated that up to 55 percent of European Union manufacturing output, including roughly 70 percent in Germany, faces competition that may prove unsustainable.

China is no longer merely a low-cost factory. Morgan Stanley's September report, "China's Next Industrial Revolution," predicted a transition from "Made in China" to "Made by China": exporting not only products but factory designs, equipment, AI-powered operating systems and supply-chain management.

Industrial decline extends beyond factory gates. Employment and tax revenues shrink, weakening welfare and education budgets while intensifying regional inequality and disputes over immigration and redistribution. China's rise cannot explain every European protest or nationalist movement. Nevertheless, industrial erosion undermines political coalitions supporting openness and integration. Industrial crises become political crises and ultimately national crises.

Europe's predicament could become Korea's tomorrow. A semiconductor boom temporarily conceals mounting vulnerabilities. Petrochemicals and steel face longstanding Chinese pressure, batteries confront threats in both price and technology and shipbuilding faces China's enormous capacity. Semiconductors cannot escape Chinese competition indefinitely. U.S. restrictions merely buy time for certain strategic industries.

China combines financing, industrial land, energy, research, talent development and supply chains through coordinated national policies. The French report warns that defensive trade measures alone cannot counter this structural challenge. Competition now extends beyond individual companies to entire national systems.

Korea must therefore reform not merely industrial policy but its system of governance. Incentives directing talent and capital must change, while labor markets, education and regulations become more flexible. Workers and communities harmed by industrial restructuring need effective retraining and social protection. Competitiveness and social cohesion are complementary goals, not competing alternatives.

More fundamentally, Korea must reconsider its governing timetable. A single five-year presidential term, accompanied by shifting policies and appointments whenever administrations change, cannot adequately address industrial and technological competition unfolding over decades.

China is implementing its 15th Five-Year Plan this year. Korea needs institutions ensuring strategic continuity, a public sector accountable for expertise and performance and long-term national priorities commanding agreement across administrations.

Without such changes, Korea risks becoming a passive casualty of the global industrial transformation. Innovation cannot wait until the consequences of industrial decline become irreversible. Unfortunately, discussions of constitutional revision aimed at reforming national governance have failed to gain momentum.

The stakes extend well beyond manufacturing statistics. Industrial capacity supports employment, public finances and ultimately the political stability needed to sustain an open society. Losing that foundation would weaken Korea's ability to shape its own future.

A lasting response requires political leaders to look beyond electoral cycles and establish policies capable of surviving changes in government. Industrial transformation demands sustained investment, institutional flexibility and public confidence that its benefits and burdens will be shared fairly.

The question is whether Korea can build such a national consensus before competitive pressures become overwhelming. Reforming governance is no longer a distant constitutional debate but an essential part of preserving economic strength and social stability.