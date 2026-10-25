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Chicken tasting on Jamsu Bridge

Visitors sampled fried chicken on Sunday as Jamsu Bridge prepared to close to cars and begin its transformation into a pedestrian-only crossing.

Opinion Desk
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Visitors sample different varieties of fried chicken during a "Chimelier" tasting event at Jamsu Bridge in Seoul on Oct. 25, the final day of the car-free Jamsu Bridge Walking Festival.


Visitors sample different varieties of fried chicken during a "Chimelier" tasting event at Jamsu Bridge in Seoul on Oct. 25, the final day of the car-free Jamsu Bridge Walking Festival. The low-lying bridge, which crosses the Han River beneath Banpo Bridge, is known for occasionally being submerged during heavy rainfall. Starting Oct. 26, Jamsu Bridge will be completely closed to vehicle traffic as construction begins to transform it into a pedestrian-only bridge.

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