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Bake it till you make it
Desserts and other entries are on display at the 23rd Korea Local Food Culture Festival & International Top Chef Grand Prix Festival at the aT Center in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on Oct. 25.
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K-Monster commeth
A model shows off doll products at the K-Monster pop-up store in Lotte Department Store's Lotte World Mall branch in southern Seoul on Oct. 25.
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Seoul Mayor Oh out and about after politically crucial appeals case aquittal
Oh Se-hoon resumed a full schedule after an appeals court overturned a fine that threatened his position as Seoul mayor.
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입원부터 진단, 수술까지… 인형 고치는 서울의 특별한 병원
At Toytalez in Seoul's Gangnam District, doll doctor Titi Kim repairs cherished teddy bears and stuffed animals, preserving the memories that make them more than toys.