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Celebrating Hangul Day

International students joined a Korean language quiz and cultural festival in Daegu marking the 580th anniversary of hangul's proclamation.

Opinion Desk
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International students display their names written in Hangul during a Korean language quiz competition and cultural festival at Keimyung University's Seongseo Campus in Dalseo District, Daegu, on Oct. 8, a day before Hangul Day.


International students display their names written in hangul during a Korean language quiz competition and cultural festival at Keimyung University's Seongseo Campus in Dalseo District, Daegu, on Oct. 8, a day before Hangul Day. The event marks the 580th anniversary of the proclamation of hangul, the Korean alphabet, created under King Sejong in 1443 and proclaimed in 1446. Celebrated annually on Oct. 9, Hangul Day honors the alphabet's creation and its contribution to literacy and Korean cultural identity.

king sejong keimyung university hangul day hangul daegu opinion photo one cut

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