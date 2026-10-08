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Shin Ramyun sails past Big Ben
A 6-meter (19.7-foot) Shin Ramyun installation traveled down London’s River Thames, passing the London Eye and Big Ben.
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Nuts for pistachio rice cakes
Customers lined up at a GS25 store in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on Oct. 8 for the limited-edition Hanjungsun Pistachio Chapssaltteok.
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Warmer-than-usual Hangul Day weekend, rain to follow
Korea will see mostly clear, warmer-than-usual holiday weather before rain reaches southern regions and Jeju on Saturday.
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Strolling through palaces in hanbok
The Fall K-Royal Culture Festival lets visitors rent hanbok (traditional Korean attire), enjoy hairstyling and explore Changgyeong and Changdeok palaces through Oct. 11.