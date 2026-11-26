Rep. Seo Young-kyo of the Democratic Party, chair of the National Assembly’s Legislation and Judiciary Committee, rebuts criticism of the special counsel bill on allegedly fabricated indictments during a press conference at the National Assembly on Nov. 8. YONHAP





The Democratic Party (DP) recommended former prosecutor Lee Im-seong while the Rebuilding Korea Party nominated former judge Lee Jeong-hun as candidates for special counsel to investigate allegations of fabricated indictments by prosecutors under the former Yoon Suk Yeol administration.

The People Power Party (PPP) declined to recommend a candidate in protest against the DP’s unilateral passage of the special counsel bill. President Lee Jae Myung can appoint either candidate. If he fails to do so by the deadline, the older candidate will automatically assume the position. Either way, the special counsel will be someone recommended by the governing bloc.

The DP and the Rebuilding Korea Party argue that both candidates will conduct an impartial investigation drawing on their extensive legal experience. However, six of the 12 cases subject to investigation involve President Lee. Regardless of the candidates’ qualifications, an investigation led by someone recommended by governing bloc parties and appointed by the president inevitably raises questions about impartiality.

A special counsel is an exceptional mechanism designed for situations in which investigative authorities may hesitate to investigate those currently in power. Having parties that share the president’s political fortunes recommend candidates and the president, himself involved in the cases, make the appointment violates the principle of avoiding conflicts of interest.

The public will inevitably perceive such candidates as sympathetic to, or at least not opposed to, the governing bloc’s political position. That alone raises doubts about impartiality. Even if the special counsel strictly follows the law, doubts surrounding the investigation from its inception will make any conclusion difficult to accept. Findings favorable to President Lee would invite criticism that the investigation served the administration’s interests.

For these reasons, governing parties have often been excluded from recommending special counsel candidates in cases involving presidents or senior administration officials. In the influence-peddling scandal under former President Park Geun-hye, the opposition DP and People’s Party jointly recommended two candidates, excluding the governing Saenuri Party. Candidates for the special counsel investigating the 2018 Druking online comment manipulation scandal were likewise recommended by opposition parties without the participation of the then-governing DP.

The governing bloc is now disregarding a precedent it once championed. It may argue that circumstances differ because the investigation concerns alleged prosecutorial abuse rather than President Lee himself. Yet suspicions persist that its findings could be used to justify withdrawing indictments in cases involving the president. Never under previous administrations has a special counsel faced such fundamental doubts about impartiality even before beginning its investigation.