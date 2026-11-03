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Calendars for the Year of the Sheep

Although paper calendars are gradually disappearing as digital alternatives become widespread, demand remains among older consumers who prefer traditional wall and desk calendars

Opinion Desk
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A worker produces 2027 calendars at a printing shop in Jangan District, Suwon, Gyeonggi, on Nov. 3.


A worker produces 2027 calendars at a printing shop in Jangan District, Suwon, Gyeonggi, on Nov. 3. Although paper calendars are gradually disappearing as digital alternatives become widespread, demand remains among older consumers who prefer traditional wall and desk calendars. The coming year, 2027, is the Year of the Sheep in the traditional East Asian zodiac, known in Korea as Jeongmi, one of 60 combinations in the traditional calendar cycle.

opinion one cut gyeonggi east asian zodiac 2027 calendars photo suwon year of the sheep

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