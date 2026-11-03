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Self-driving shuttle hits the streets
An autonomous shuttle operates on a trial basis in a public transit-only zone on central Daegu's Dongseong-ro.
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Humanoid steals stage at MARS 2026
UBTech's humanoid robot performs with a dancer at the opening of the MARS 2026 AI technology expo in Seoul.
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3,600 tons under the sea
The Seo Hui, the second vessel in Korea's Jang Bogo-III Batch-II program, awaits its launch ceremony at Hanwha Ocean's Geoje shipyard.
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Rescene performs lead track 'With' at Seoul comeback showcase — in pictures
The five-member girl group poses for photographers and answers reporters' questions at its comeback showcase for 'Pulse.'