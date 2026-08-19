Korea’s only icebreaking research vessel, the Araon, sails during an Arctic expedition. The vessel embarked on a 91-day voyage beginning July 3, 2025, surveying the seafloor along major Arctic waters, including the Bering, East Siberian, Chukchi and Beaufort seas, as part of research aimed at supporting the operation of Arctic shipping routes. MINISTRY OF OCEANS AND FISHERIES/YONHAP





Cho Jung-hee

The author is the president of the Korea Maritime Institute.





Korea’s first trial voyage along an Arctic shipping route is set to depart from Busan on Saturday. The vessel will sail north from Busan, cross the Arctic and continue to Europe. The voyage marks not only a new challenge but also an early step toward an era in which Arctic shipping could become a regular part of Korea’s maritime strategy.

Its significance goes well beyond testing whether a ship can travel from Busan to Europe through Arctic waters. The voyage will test the route’s potential while posing a broader national question: How should Korea prepare for the Arctic era?

This is not simply a matter of finding a shorter commercial passage. It is about deciding whether Korea can turn changes in geography, technology and global trade into greater room for national action. The trial voyage should therefore be treated as the beginning of a long-term effort to build knowledge, capabilities and institutions around the Arctic, rather than as an isolated demonstration of navigational feasibility. That requires linking maritime policy with economic security, regional development and industrial competitiveness.

For more than seven decades, Korea has grown into one of the world’s 10 largest trading economies on the foundations of free trade and stable sea lanes. But the international order that sustained that growth is becoming increasingly unsettled.

The Russia-Ukraine war has demonstrated that maritime routes, like energy and food, are central to national security. Disruptions in the Red Sea and tensions around the Strait of Hormuz have also shown how excessive dependence on particular waterways can put an entire national economy at risk.

At the same time, U.S.-China strategic rivalry, spreading protectionism and mounting uncertainty in the global economy are forcing trading nations such as Korea to make new strategic choices. If Korea’s past national strategy was largely about taking advantage of a given international order, its future strategy must focus on securing greater strategic autonomy amid uncertainty.

The Arctic offers Korea a new strategic space in that changing environment. Using the Arctic shipping route as momentum, Korea is at a critical point where it must determine how to establish its own strategic identity and sustain future economic growth and security.

The Arctic route should not be viewed merely as an alternative to the Suez Canal. It can become a national security asset by reducing dependence on particular countries and straits, strengthening resilience against supply-chain shocks and expanding Korea’s strategic options. As a potential future maritime axis linking the Indo-Pacific and Atlantic, it could also help position Korea as a hub connecting Eurasia with North America and Europe.

The route could become the foundation of a new economic sphere. Beyond shipping and logistics, it could create opportunities for Korea to take the lead in shipbuilding, ports, energy, satellite communications, data, artificial intelligence, finance and legal services. The Arctic is where low-carbon energy logistics and next-generation ship technologies may converge, offering Korea an opportunity to turn its shipbuilding strengths into a broader engine of national growth.

Busan, Ulsan and South Gyeongsang could stand at the center of that transformation. With the development of Arctic shipping, Busan could emerge as a gateway port and global logistics hub, Ulsan as a center for clean fuels and energy and South Gyeongsang as a base for shipbuilding and offshore plant industries. Combined with Pohang’s steel industry and the energy logistics functions of Gwangyang and Yeosu, these capabilities could form a new maritime economic zone.

The Arctic, however, brings risks as well as opportunities. Climate change is making Arctic navigation more accessible while creating new hazards, including extreme weather, shifting sea ice and inadequate infrastructure. Military tensions between Russia and NATO, competition over Arctic energy and strategic resources and the protection of subsea cables and data networks are also becoming more important.

What happens in the Arctic no longer stays there. Supply-chain disruptions or higher energy prices originating in the region can directly affect Korean companies and households.

Korea therefore needs to study and prepare for the Arctic from every perspective, including the economy, industry, supply chains, energy, climate and Arctic Indigenous peoples. The government in particular should conduct a comprehensive review of national capabilities and challenges, then consider how to create the domestic and international conditions needed for safe and sustainable Arctic activity.

The Arctic shipping route is only a starting point. Korea should now prepare for the next 50 years, building on the route and a stronger maritime economic region to move beyond the achievements associated with the “Miracle on the Han River.”

The Arctic is no longer a distant frozen sea to Korea’s north. It is becoming a strategic space directly connected to Korea’s sustainable growth, security and the lives of future generations. I sincerely hope the first trial voyage succeeds. But without a national strategy to support it, even a successful voyage could end as a one-off event.

The first step toward opening an Arctic route should therefore also become the first step toward establishing a national strategy for the Arctic era.