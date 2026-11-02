US Sen. Dan Sullivan, Republican of Alaska, right, speaks about an energy infrastructure project in Alaska as U.S. President Donald Trump listens at the White House in Washington on Sept. 30. REUTERS/YONHAP

Seoul should insist on clear conditions, meaningful consultation and commercial safeguards in major investment and security decisions with Washington.

Park Chang-gun

The author is a professor of School of East Asian and International Studies at Kookmin University.





Trust between allies grows stronger when they honor not only their promises but also the conditions attached to them. Treating projects agreed upon for review as binding commitments reduces commercial assessments and domestic approval procedures to formalities. As Korea's contributions to the alliance increase, the scope of its responsibilities and its role in decision-making must become clearer.

Consider the strategic investment plan announced by Korea and the United States. Korea's Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources said a gas-fired power project in Texas would be its first investment. It would also examine participation in Alaska's liquefied natural gas project, subject to commercial viability and compliance with domestic law.

According to foreign media reports, U.S. President Donald Trump subsequently suggested that Korea would face additional burdens if it declined to participate in the Alaska project. His remarks illustrated how a conditional review could become a seemingly firm commitment under political pressure.

The distinction between reviewing and approving projects must be maintained in presidential statements and subsequent announcements. Commercial viability is itself an agreed condition. Honoring that condition should not be portrayed as breaking a promise. When interpretations differ, both governments should publicly clarify the agreed terms and procedures. Otherwise, businesses cannot properly assess investment risks and governments cannot adequately explain their decisions to citizens.

Investment safeguards have already been outlined. The Korean government says it has secured investment limits, access to project information and consent rights over major changes. If commercial viability deteriorates, the governments can negotiate adjustments to project plans and budgets.

These safeguards will work only if risks are identified promptly and consultation procedures are activated. Clear criteria are needed for determining when commercial viability has deteriorated and when negotiations should begin. Information must be used to monitor rising costs, delays and changing revenue forecasts. Regular reports to the National Assembly should allow scrutiny of investment decisions and emerging risks.

Investment outcomes must be evaluated against both costs and benefits. If Korea's shipbuilding and semiconductor capabilities help rebuild U.S. manufacturing, Korea's own production base and technological competitiveness must also improve. Cooperation should generate domestic employment and research opportunities. Weakening Korean industries would ultimately diminish the country's capacity to support the alliance. Economic contributions should not be assumed to guarantee security concessions.

Investment decisions should rest on commercial viability, while military cooperation should be assessed according to its implications for peninsula defense and national interests. Those bearing the costs and risks must participate in decisions. Korea's judgment must carry weight when participation and its terms are determined. Advance consultation should examine conditions, alternatives and responsibilities.

In security affairs, defending the Korean Peninsula must remain paramount. The Ministry of National Defense recently expressed concern over North Korea's threats to deploy additional tactical strike weapons near the border and reaffirmed its determination to respond. Before expanding regional or broader cooperation, both allies should assess potential effects on deterrence and necessary countermeasures.

Political scientist Glenn Snyder identified two dangers in his theory of the alliance security dilemma: abandonment, or failing to receive support during a crisis, and entrapment, or becoming involved in an ally's conflicts. Korea must secure firm defense commitments while clearly defining the limits of cooperation and responsibility.

Both countries should thoroughly assess how changes in major military deployments or missions might affect deterrence on the peninsula. Clear notification schedules and joint review requirements would allow Korea to prepare alternatives before consultations. Existing mechanisms should examine compensatory measures, define Korea's role and document disagreements.

The effectiveness of consultation should be judged afterward by whether Korean proposals influenced actual decisions. Even participation in protecting maritime shipping routes requires clearly defined objectives, operational scope, command arrangements and conditions for ending missions.

The government must explain the costs, risks and expected benefits of major commitments to the public. Washington must recognize that sustained Korean contributions depend on respecting Seoul's judgment.

Decisions involving national budgets and the safety of military personnel cannot rest solely on personal relationships between presidents. Agreed conditions and consultation procedures must remain effective regardless of leadership changes. Whenever Korea bears responsibility, it must be consulted before final decisions are made.