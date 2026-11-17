



Jeong Gwa-ri

The author is a literary critic and an honorary professor at Yonsei University.





The Democrats’ sweeping victory in the U.S. midterm elections, the ensuing market turmoil and the plunge in AI-related stocks reminded me of studying the transition to capitalism four decades ago. At the center of today’s controversy are data centers. AI companies have raced to expand them, while communities across America have protested noise, higher electricity bills and damage to their surroundings.

Why do data centers provoke such resistance? Every new economic paradigm requires resources or capital to be accumulated first. Merchants need savings; factories need supplies. Adam Smith argued in "The Wealth of Nations" (1776) that the division of labor and markets depends on prior accumulation of food and raw materials. Karl Marx similarly emphasized primitive accumulation in "Capital" (1867).

Marx, however, regarded that process as the beginning of capitalist exploitation and violence. As accumulation grew, owners became more powerful, separating capital from labor. Wealth concentrated while more and more producers lost control of their means of production. The historical record became one written in blood and fire. Capital, to borrow Karl Polanyi’s phrase, became a “satanic mill.” In this account, accumulation was not merely a practical prerequisite for economic growth. It was also the mechanism through which ordinary people were deprived of independence and pushed into dependence on owners of capital.

Arguments advanced by intellectuals opposing data centers suggest that Marx’s perspective remains influential. Three centuries after the Industrial Revolution began, fear and resentment of capitalists still run deep.

Yet Marx missed an important distinction: initial accumulation and the formation of capitalist power were separate processes. The French Revolution of 1789 overthrew feudalism, but the division between capital and labor became unmistakable only during the June uprising of 1848. Most revolutionaries had been small producers: artisans, shopkeepers and independent farmers, not major capitalists.

The freedom they established also unleashed ruthless competition. Winners became powerful capitalists while many others lost their capital and joined the working class. Marx consequently considered the disappearance of small producers inevitable. In "The Poverty of Philosophy" (1847), he attacked Pierre-Joseph Proudhon’s "The Philosophy of Poverty" (1846), which advocated autonomous civic life grounded in trust among independent producers. Marx mocked Proudhon’s attempt to overcome historical realities through conviction. He portrayed his opponent as stumbling on the very ladder of reasoning he had built, taking only two steps and slipping backward on one.

But small producers helped create early capitalism, and their philosophy differed fundamentally from capitalists'. Capitalists employ labor; small producers work themselves. For the latter, living, producing and consuming form a single energetic whole. Their productive independence allowed them to unite the demands of earning a living with the satisfaction of making something through their own effort.

Nor did they disappear. Their way of life survives among writers and artists, who create worlds with little more than a brush or pen. Economically, their spirit passed to white-collar workers, the new middle class, and later to entrepreneurial founders of modern ventures. Today even capitalists must work creatively: Ideas themselves generate material livelihoods. Innovation requires tremendous effort, including from investors and business owners. The boundaries separating intellectual labor, entrepreneurship and ownership have become far less straightforward than classical industrial categories might suggest.

A twentieth-century historical work supports Proudhon’s vision. Fernand Braudel wrote much of his doctoral research from memory while imprisoned in Germany during World War II. His "The Mediterranean and the Mediterranean World in the Age of Philip II" (1949) reconstructed Mediterranean commerce through three interacting temporal layers: geographical, social and event-based time. Crucially, Braudel distinguished the vibrant market from capitalism, through which large fortunes and state power exert control over people. This distinction matters because economic exchange and the concentration of economic power should not automatically be treated as the same phenomenon.

Markets, in short, have their own dynamics. Data centers are part of that process, generating enormous potential for human activity. The priority should not be suppressing them but preventing a small minority from monopolizing their benefits. That requires attention to ownership, participation and the distribution of gains throughout society, not technology alone.

Conditions for doing so already exist. AI advances depend not only on a handful of hyperscalers but also on users and their support. People increasingly recognize their role in supply and demand. Users should assert their rights while finding ways to participate in AI development. Proudhon’s proposed people’s bank offers one possible reference point. Cultivating users’ AI imagination is another. The point is to make users active participants in shaping the technology rather than passive consumers of services designed and controlled elsewhere.

We are entering a transition that could transform the global paradigm. The confusion may seem overwhelming. Psychoanalyst Félix Guattari described a dynamic process in which existential territories and new subjectivities temporarily take shape from virtual possibilities. In "Schizoanalytic Cartographies" (1989), he called this “chaosmos.” Citizens have both the right and the responsibility to draw such creative order from chaos.