Johannes Brahms in a photograph taken in 1866, around the time he composed "Song of Destiny" (1871), inspired by a poem by Friedrich Hölderlin. WIKIPEDIA

Brahms found in Hölderlin’s poetry a vision of suffering and beauty that transformed the ending of his “Song of Destiny.”







Na Sung-in

The author is a music critic and director of the classical music brand Poongwoldang.





Johannes Brahms was ahead of his time in setting Friedrich Hölderlin's poetry to music. The poet had lived alone in a modest tower overlooking the Neckar River in Tübingen, consumed by mental illness. Although his tragic life had stirred public sympathy, few readers had yet engaged with his work.

In the summer of 1868, Brahms visited his friend Albert Dietrich in Oldenburg and discovered Hölderlin's "Hyperion" (1797–1799) on his bookshelf. He was particularly captivated by "Song of Destiny" (1799). Its first two stanzas depict the perfect serenity of heavenly beings, while the third portrays humanity's endless descent. The contrast embodies the worldview of a poet who dreamed of an ideal yet could not bear its demands himself.

Brahms probably first heard Hölderlin's name through his mentor Robert Schumann. Schumann's late piano composition "Songs of Dawn" (1853) had originally carried the subtitle "To Diotima." "Who is Diotima?" Brahms's friend Joseph Joachim asked Schumann in a letter, explaining that Brahms did not know either.

Fifteen years later, while composing "Song of Destiny" (1871), Brahms copied out Hölderlin's poem "Socrates and Alcibiades" (1799), written around the same time as "Song of Destiny." Why, the poet wondered, would a sage love a young man so deeply? He answered that just as those who contemplate the deepest truths love what is most alive, even the wise are ultimately drawn to beauty.

Perhaps Schumann, himself a great master approaching his tragic collapse, had similarly embraced the young Brahms and introduced him to the world only months before losing his reason. Hölderlin thus formed an unseen connection between the two composers, linking their artistic lives across generations through poetry, admiration and the recognition of youthful promise.

Perhaps that explains why Brahms could not bring himself to end "Song of Destiny" with humanity's fall. For three years, he wrestled with the composition's conclusion. Ultimately, he returned to the distant, mysterious "fate motif" heard at the opening, restoring the peaceful imagery of the heavenly realm in the closing orchestral passage.

Rather than allowing the music to end in despair, Brahms offered a different perspective on the human condition. The final notes evoke humanity's enduring longing for moments of beauty, even as existence carries us inexorably toward another fall.