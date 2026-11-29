President Lee Jae Myung, center, arrives for a ministry briefing at the Blue House's state guesthouse in central Seoul on July 15, flanked by Prime Minister Han Seong-sook, left, and presidential adviser for fiscal planning Ryu Deok-hyun. JOINT PRESS CORPS

The presidential office at the Blue House has criticized a statement issued last week by current and former presidents of 10 academic societies specializing in economics and public finance, among others, calling for a comprehensive review of the proposed Future Response Fund.

On Friday, presidential adviser for fiscal planning Ryu Deok-hyun argued on Facebook that the 104 trillion won ($78 billion) earmarked for the fund would not disappear but remain a financial asset held by the state. He questioned whether counting liabilities while ignoring assets constituted sound economic analysis.

That is a strained argument. Economists are questioning precisely why those financial assets are being accumulated through what effectively amounts to borrowing. Rather than addressing their fundamental question, Ryu insisted that the government's approach represented genuine fiscal soundness and responsible fiscal management.

As senior economists pointed out in their rebuttal, the government would effectively increase national debt by 100 trillion won to accumulate 104 trillion won in the fund. Why is that preferable to reducing debt? The average government bond financing rate in October was 4.07 percent, while the government cited a projected investment return of 3.85 percent. Even if that return materializes, annual losses would exceed 200 billion won. Few households would manage their finances this way.

Ryu also cited favorable assessments of the fund by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and others. But such assessments presumably concern the concept of channeling temporary tax windfalls into a reserve for future fiscal needs, rather than governance problems such as inadequate parliamentary oversight and unclear withdrawal requirements.

The minister of planning and budget would oversee deliberations on the fund's management, effectively reviewing the ministry's own decisions. Unlike Norway's sovereign wealth fund, which preserves its principal, spends only investment returns and entrusts management to private sector experts, the proposed fund lacks rules and controls independent of the administration. That is why critics describe it as a discretionary fund for those in power. The IMF and other institutions are unlikely to have fully considered these circumstances.

The academics have proposed an emergency debate with the Blue House, the Ministry of Planning and Budget and the National Assembly Budget Office, to be livestreamed online. Ryu has repeatedly maintained that misunderstandings surround the fund. Public officials have a responsibility to actively address such misunderstandings and explain government policy.

If the Future Response Fund, which disregards internationally established fiscal principles and defies common sense, is indeed justified, the Blue House should demonstrate its necessity through a substantive public debate before the National Assembly rushes through its approval.