The photo shows a blood storage facility at the Seoul Southern Blood Center on Oct. 20. Korea’s blood reserves fell below the Korean Red Cross’s recommended level on 70 percent of days during the first nine months of the year. According to data from the Korean Red Cross released on Oct. 20, red blood cell supplies fell short of the recommended five-day reserve on 191 of the 273 days from January through September. This exceeded the 116 days recorded for the entirety of last year. On April 15, the nation’s overall blood reserves dropped to the equivalent of just 2.9 days of supply.