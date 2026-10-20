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Not just child's play
Trading card sales at leading specialty stores surged 154 percent in September as buyers in their 20s and 30s fueled demand.
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October showers bring fall flowers
People stroll through Songhyeon Green Plaza in central Seoul, taking in autumn flowers during their lunch break.
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Countdown to college entrance exam
High school seniors in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi, prepare for the 2027 College Scholastic Ability Test, or CSAT, Korea's pivotal college entrance exam.
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Teatime with the head of state
President Lee Jae Myung speaks with reporters in an impromptu meeting at the presidential press center at the Blue House in central Seoul on Oct. 19.