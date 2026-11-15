ONE CUT from JoongAng Ilbo

Blanketed in autumn gold

A car in Seoul is covered in golden ginkgo leaves as rain returns this week ahead of a sharp temperature drop on exam day.

Opinion Desk
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A car parked at an apartment complex in Seoul is blanketed with golden ginkgo leaves on Nov. 15 after autumn rain swept through the capital over the weekend.

A car parked at an apartment complex in Seoul is blanketed with golden ginkgo leaves on Nov. 15 after autumn rain swept through the capital over the weekend. The Korea Meteorological Administration forecasts another round of rain from the afternoon of Nov. 17 through Nov. 18, followed by a sharp drop in temperatures as cold air moves south. Seoul’s morning low is expected to fall to minus 1 degree Celsius (30 degrees Fahrenheit) on Nov. 19, the day of the national college entrance exam.

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