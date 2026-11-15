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DP fears losing half their Seoul seats over housing crisis
Democratic Party (DP) lawmakers are urging policy shifts as rental shortages and voter anger threaten their standing in Seoul ahead of 2028.
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A royal fall
Residents and tourists enjoy the autumn scenery at Gyeongbok Palace in Jongno District, central Seoul.
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Hitting the books
Used study guides are stacked up at a Seoul cram school four days before Korea's annual college entrance exam.
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More dough for that cup of joe
The bakery chain will raise prices for 10 coffee and noncoffee beverages by an average of 2.7 percent starting Monday, though Americanos and cafe lattes remain unchanged.