A Korean radio telescope network will help track the European Space Agency's Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer spacecraft as it heads toward Jupiter’s icy moons and their hidden oceans.





Moon Hong-kyu

The author is a principal researcher at the Korea Astronomy and Space Science Institute.



London’s black cab drivers carry a map of the city in their heads. Aspiring cabbies spend years cycling or riding scooters through the capital, memorizing 25,000 streets and 20,000 landmarks. After three or four years of preparation, they face an examination called “The Knowledge.”

“Describe the shortest route from Hall A to Chapel W,” an examiner might demand. The candidate must mentally unfold the map, naming streets, landmarks and turns along the way. Any hesitation costs points.

Perhaps Londoners prefer veteran drivers with GPS seemingly built into their bodies to those distracted by navigation screens. Their affection for black cabs, modeled after horse-drawn carriages, and the 160-year tradition of The Knowledge command respect.

Yet there is a far more demanding kind of navigation than finding routes on a two-dimensional map. Imagine a vehicle that knows neither its destination nor even its location: an unmanned spacecraft traveling hundreds of millions of kilometers through the solar system.

Last month, a magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck Vanuatu in the South Pacific. Seismologists locate an earthquake’s epicenter by comparing the arrival times and waveforms of seismic waves recorded at multiple observatories. Signals from a single station cannot pinpoint its coordinates.

Tracking spacecraft works much the same way. Radio signals transmitted by a probe reach antennas scattered across different continents. Astronomers compare their arrival times and waveforms to determine the transmitter’s location. This technique, known as very long baseline interferometry (VLBI), effectively combines multiple radio telescopes into one enormous eye.

The European Space Agency employs this technology for its Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer (Juice) mission, which will investigate Jupiter’s icy satellites. Korea is joining the international tracking effort.

By linking antennas in Seoul, Pyeongchang, Ulsan and Jeju, we create a virtual eye roughly 500 kilometers (311 miles) across. This network supports research into the oceans believed to lie beneath the frozen surfaces of Jupiter’s moons.

Currently, Juice’s radio signals take around two minutes to reach Earth. At greater distances, the delay can approach 50 minutes. Unlike London’s cabbies, the spacecraft cannot memorize its route through space. Nor does it need to. We will tell it where it is.

Recently, the European scientist leading the research visited the Korea Astronomy and Space Science Institute. As I listened to his explanation, my thoughts had already left the crowded streets of our cities behind, soaring through the darkness of space toward distant icy worlds, where hidden oceans await discovery.