Horses wearing protective blankets graze at St. Isidore Farm in Geumak-ri, Hallim, Jeju Island, on Nov. 11, as the island experiences sharp temperature fluctuations between day and night. YONHAP

Horses bundled up in protective blankets graze at St. Isidore Farm in Geumak-ri, Hallim, Jeju Island, on Nov. 11, as the island experiences sharp temperature fluctuations between day and night. The Korea Meteorological Administration forecast daytime highs of 17 to 19 degrees Celsius (62.6 to 66.2 degrees Fahrenheit) and warned of wide temperature swings through Friday. Established in 1961 by Irish Catholic priest Patrick James McGlinchey, the farm helped modernize livestock farming and improve rural livelihoods on Jeju Island.