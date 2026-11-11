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Unbe-leaf-able
An 800-year-old ginkgo tree in Namdong District, Incheon, shows its yellow autumn leaves on Nov. 11. The tree is a designated natural monument. It stands 28 meters (92 feet) tall, with a trunk circumference of 9 meters.
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A golden sheep
The Korea Minting and Security Printing Corporation released a limited edition of a gold bar emblazoned with a sheep design to mark 2027, the Year of the Sheep under the Chinese calendar.
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As Jeju's waters warm, five tropical fish species move in — perhaps for the long haul
Scientists say the first-ever Korean records, including spawning activity, point to warming seas reshaping Jeju’s marine ecosystem.
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Learning self-defense
A police academy offers hands-on self-defense and emergency-response training following concerns over random attacks.