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Baling across the border

Visitors at Aegibong Observatory can watch North Korean residents working in Kaepung County fields just 1.4 kilometers (0.9 miles) across the border.

Opinion Desk
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North Korean residents work in fields during the harvest season in Kaepung County, as seen from Aegibong Observatory in Gimpo, Gyeonggi, on Oct. 14.

North Korean residents work in fields during the harvest season in Kaepung County, as seen from Aegibong Observatory in Gimpo, Gyeonggi, on Oct. 14. Located near the Han River estuary, the observatory overlooks North Korean villages just 1.4 kilometers (0.9 miles) away. Civilians can visit with advance reservations and identification. Aegibong and other border observatories, including Odusan and Dora, offer visitors opportunities to observe everyday life in North Korea through telescopes.

north korea kaepung county harvest season gimpo aegibong observatory opinion photo one cut

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