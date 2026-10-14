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A stroll down memory lane
A model of HBM4E, a type of high bandwidth memory (HBM), is displayed at Samsung Electronics’ booth at Sedex 2026, a comprehensive semiconductor industry exhibition, held at Coex in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on Oct. 14.
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Meet Maru and Marong
Maru and Marong, Korea’s first successfully bred red panda twins, peek out from their enclosure at Seoul Grand Park.
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National Assembly defense committee condemns North Korea over DMZ mine blasts
South Korea's defense committee called the demilitarized zone explosions that injured three soldiers a North Korean provocation, though opposition lawmakers walked out over a proposed probe.
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North Korea-China bridge to open this week after more than a decade idle
The New Yalu River Bridge linking Sinuiju and Dandong is set to begin traffic Thursday, potentially expanding trade and exchanges.