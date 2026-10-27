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Baby panda prepares for public debut

Shu Bao, born in June, will meet Everland visitors from Oct. 30 as staff monitor her health and adjustment.

Opinion Desk
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Baby giant panda Shu Bao explores her surroundings with her mother, Ai Bao, during an acclimatization session at Panda World in Everland, Yongin, Gyeonggi, on Oct. 27.


The giant panda baby Shu Bao explores her surroundings with her mother, Ai Bao, during an acclimatization session at Panda World in Everland, Yongin, Gyeonggi, on Oct. 27. Born on June 3, Shu Bao has grown from 171 grams (6 ounces) at birth to more than 9 kilograms (20 pounds). She will make her public debut on Oct. 30, with Everland gradually extending viewing hours and increasing visitor numbers depending on her health and adjustment to the new environment.

opinion one cut giant pandas everland ai bao shu bao yongin photo

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