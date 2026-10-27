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Joe prices jump
The chain said the same day it will raise prices on 31 menu items by an average of 4.9 percent starting Nov. 2, including 20 made-to-order drinks, seven cake slices and four whole cakes.
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Fire in Gangnam
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Allies in the skies
Korean Air Force Operations Commander Lt. Gen. Cha Jun-seon, right, and U.S. Seventh Air Force Commander Lt. Gen. David Shoemaker pose for a photo.
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AND2BLE takes its next step with 'French Kissing' at comeback showcase in Seoul — in pictures
The five-member group explores how curiosity turns into irresistible attraction in its second EP "Sequence 02: Attraction."