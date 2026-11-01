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Autumn waves draw surfers to Pohang

Surfers in Pohang's Yonghan-ri Beach take advantage of late-autumn waves and mild water temperatures along Korea's east coast.

Opinion Desk
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Surfers ride autumn waves at Yonghan-ri Beach in Heunghae, northern Pohang, North Gyeongsang, on Nov. 1.

Surfers ride autumn waves at Yonghan-ri Beach in Pohang, North Gyeongsang, on Nov. 1. The beach remains popular well beyond summer, with autumn and winter bringing favorable surfing conditions along Korea's east coast. A local surf forecast predicted waves of around 0.7 to 1 meter (2.3 to 3.3 feet) on Sunday, with afternoon temperatures reaching 16 degrees Celsius (61 degrees Fahrenheit). Water temperatures were forecast at around 20 degrees, allowing surfers wearing wetsuits to enjoy the late-autumn swells.

photo opinion one cut north gyeongsang autumn waves surfing yonghan-ri beach pohang

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