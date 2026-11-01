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'Tis the season
Shoppers walk past a Christmas tree in the atrium of Times Square, a shopping mall in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul.
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Baby panda Shu Bao steals the spotlight as Everland opens regular public viewing — in pictures
Everland’s nearly 5-month-old panda cub began greeting visitors Friday as she adjusts to her new enclosure.
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Royal military inspection
A re-enactment of the Cheopjong military inspection will be held twice daily at Gyeongbok Palace from Oct. 30 through Nov. 1.
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Nothing fishy about safety
Minister of Oceans and Fisheries Hwang Jong-woo and other guests examine a fish-detecting drone during a naming and departure ceremony in Busan.