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Shark in the park
People gather to see a shark in a waterway at the North Port Waterfront Park in Dong District, Busan, on Sept. 20.
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iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max arrive in Korea — in pictures
Apple’s latest Pro models launch in Korea with a variable-aperture camera, A20 Pro chip and prices starting at 1.99 million won ($1,435).
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Will you be my family?
At a Chungju adoption event, rescued dogs approached the people they felt comfortable with before consultations.
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Small firefighters, big ambitions