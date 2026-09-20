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Autumn fun at Siheung Gaetgol Festival

Visitors enjoyed balloon rides, salt-field activities and performances on the final day of the Siheung Gaetgol Festival in Gyeonggi.

Opinion Desk
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Visitors take a hot-air balloon ride during the 21st Siheung Gaetgol Festival at Siheung Gaetgol Eco Park in Siheung, Gyeonggi Province, on Sept. 20.


Visitors take a hot-air balloon ride during the 21st Siheung Gaetgol Festival at Siheung Gaetgol Eco Park in Siheung, Gyeonggi, on Sept. 20. The three-day festival, themed “Paths Drawn by the Sea, Art Shaped by the Wind,” features 21 programs, including salt-field and ecological experiences, performances and markets. Mostly clear autumn weather across Korea on Sunday provided favorable conditions for visitors enjoying the festival’s final day.

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