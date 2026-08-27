Members of the Democratic Party’s special committee on the parliamentary investigation submit a bill calling for a special counsel to investigate alleged fabricated indictments by prosecutors under former President Yoon Suk Yeol to the National Assembly’s bills division on April 30. JOINT PRESS CORPS

Democratic Party lawmakers are increasingly questioning a proposal that could allow a special counsel to withdraw charges against President Lee Jae Myung.

As President Lee Jae Myung’s approval rating declines, voices within the ruling Democratic Party (DP) are calling for caution over legislation establishing a special counsel to investigate allegedly fabricated indictments.

The DP-sponsored bill has drawn controversy because it would empower the special counsel to withdraw charges in cases involving Lee that have already gone to trial. Yet a JoongAng Ilbo survey of 10 DP lawmakers on the National Assembly’s Legislation and Judiciary Committee found only one who believed that authority should remain in the bill. That marks a sharp change from February, when 105 ruling party lawmakers joined a group advocating the withdrawal of charges.

Some DP lawmakers now say there is no reason to endure political backlash simply to retain the provision. Others even question whether the president himself wants the charges withdrawn.

The change was predictable. With support for both Lee and the DP falling amid an unpopular property tax overhaul and a stock market plunge, the ruling party has effectively lost the political momentum to push through legislation that looks designed to protect the president.

If the government and ruling party appear more concerned with shielding Lee from legal risks than addressing people’s livelihoods, centrist voters will turn further away. Lawmakers focused on winning the coming general election must also consider the possibility that forcing through an unpopular bill could fuel calls to punish the administration at the polls.

If the DP is merely distancing itself from the bill temporarily until the political storm passes, however, it is making a serious mistake. Such deceptive politics would likely provoke an even stronger public backlash.

The bill itself should be withdrawn, not merely amended. Giving a special counsel authority to terminate charges against the sitting president violates the fundamental rule-of-law principle that no one should be a judge in his own case. It also threatens the constitutional separation of powers.

Lee should stop being ambiguous about his own legal cases. At his first anniversary press conference, he said, “If it was wrong, cancel it. If it wasn’t wrong, leave it alone.” Remarks like that have helped encourage the ruling party to pursue such extraordinary measures.

The president should instead send an unequivocal message allowing his party to abandon the special counsel legislation. Doing so would also help the administration regain momentum at a time when public confidence is weakening.

The ruling party’s own growing doubts demonstrate why the proposal should never have advanced this far. Rather than searching for ways to salvage legislation built around a constitutionally questionable power, the DP should end the effort altogether and focus on governing.

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



