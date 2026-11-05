Yang Kyung-soo, chairman of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU), and other union members chant slogans during a press conference outside the National Assembly in Yeouido, Seoul, on Oct. 14, calling for labor rights protections, measures to address inequality and stronger public services in legislation on megaprojects and special economic zones. The KCTU urged the government to withdraw proposed labor exemptions, including exceptions to the 52-hour workweek and expanded use of dispatched and fixed-term workers. NEWS1

An opinion writer argues that Korea must rethink uniform labor rules as AI reshapes work, creativity and economic competitiveness.





Yeom Jae-ho

The author is the president of Taejae University.



Former Bank of Korea Governor Rhee Chang-yong and the central bank's research team recently attracted attention by proposing a Korean version of the "white-collar exemption" at a Seoul National University forum. Their research highlighted the limitations of labor regulations designed for a manufacturing economy. Labor unions have strongly opposed a government proposal to relax the 52-hour workweek for research and development personnel in a planned semiconductor cluster in the Honam region. But should the government impose identical working-hour restrictions on every occupation?

Visitors to Chinese technology companies report seeing researchers sleeping on makeshift beds in laboratories, reflecting intense competition. China's technology-driven industrialization is advancing rapidly. In Korea, meanwhile, strict enforcement of the 52-hour limit reportedly forces major companies to shut down computers at 6 p.m. Some researchers consequently spend their evenings treating younger university colleagues to dinner.

Must everyone follow labor rules originally designed to protect blue-collar workers? Should the state regulate not only the right to work but also the obligation to stop working, regardless of individual preferences? Is restricting people's freedom to devote additional time to creative work or higher earnings justified?

Before industrialization, people worked primarily to sustain themselves and their families. They farmed, made clothing and built homes. Work was inseparable from everyday life.

Twentieth-century mass production transformed that relationship. People entered factories and offices, exchanging labor disconnected from their personal lives for wages. Karl Marx described this phenomenon as alienation. Governments introduced labor laws to prevent employer abuses, while workers organized unions to defend their interests.

Charlie Chaplin's silent film "Modern Times" (1936) depicted the dehumanizing effects of repetitive factory work. Protective labor institutions emerged in response, eventually extending from industrial workers to office employees and professionals. Even university professors now establish unions to protect their rights as workers.

But can institutions designed for the 20th century remain appropriate in the age of AI?

Three decades ago, Jeremy Rifkin anticipated the displacement of human labor by tireless machines in "The End of Work" (1995). Today, robots can operate production lines around the clock while AI increasingly automates administrative tasks. Humanity may gradually shift from homo faber, the working and toolmaking human, toward homo ludens, the playing human.

For thousands of years, survival required labor. AI could eventually free people from that necessity. Greater productivity might even enable governments to provide universal basic income sufficient for essential living expenses. Such developments would fundamentally transform the legal and social arrangements governing work and income that emerged under industrial capitalism.

Oxford University economist Daniel Susskind similarly argues in "A World Without Work" (2020) that employment may no longer define human identity or guarantee prosperity. People will increasingly need to establish identities through meaning and purpose rather than economic roles.

AI is particularly suited to replacing routine tasks. Human creativity, by contrast, requires diversity, flexibility and autonomy. Imposing manufacturing-era working-hour restrictions on creative professionals risks weakening innovation and industrial competitiveness.

Last year, Korea's effective employment rate among university graduates was just 53.8 percent. The conventional model of securing corporate employment and earning wages through routine work may prove to have been a distinctive feature of the 20th century rather than a permanent social arrangement.

New ways of living and working are emerging. As young people struggle to find meaningful employment, Korea must develop institutions suited to an AI-driven society rather than merely preserving existing labor structures.

Europe offers a warning. Political leaders trapped in outdated ideological disputes and populism have postponed labor and pension reforms, contributing to social unrest and radical protests among younger generations. Korea could face similar turmoil unless it undertakes fundamental changes.

The central question is whether government should continue treating every citizen as an industrial worker subject to uniform regulations. Protecting workers remains essential, but protection must evolve alongside technology and changing patterns of employment. A system designed to prevent exploitation should not automatically constrain every form of professional activity.

Korea must reconsider the assumption that working longer necessarily means exploitation, just as it must recognize that autonomy requires safeguards against coercion. The challenge is to protect genuine choice while allowing innovation.

Reforming that outdated mindset is the first step toward preparing society for an era when work itself may no longer occupy the center of human life.