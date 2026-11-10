Mokpo National University students hold signs outside the Gwangju office of the Jeonnam-Gwangju Special Metropolitan Government on Sept. 14 protesting the selection process for a new national medical school after their university was passed over. The regional government selected Sunchon National University as its candidate for a new national medical school on Aug. 30 and recommended it to the Education Ministry. YONHAP

Korea's plan to revive regional medical care by launching three new medical schools is short on faculty, hospitals and doctors.







Shin Sung-sik

The author is a welfare specialist reporter at the JoongAng Ilbo.







The recent controversy over a police search of Ajou University Hospital's pediatric emergency center reflects the troubled state of pediatric medicine in Korea. Protecting pediatricians, increasingly scarce specialists essential to the health care system, has become an urgent priority. Even if the dispute ends satisfactorily, the trend of doctors avoiding pediatrics while favoring dermatology is unlikely to reverse. The incident may quietly make matters worse.

Regional health care, neglected for more than two decades, has also become a government priority. Few remember that its pioneers were Hyundai founder Chung Ju-yung and Daewoo founder Kim Woo-choong. Chung established the Asan Foundation in 1977, followed by Kim's Daewoo Foundation in 1978. They built hospitals in underserved communities, including Jeongeup, Boseong, Boryeong, Yeongdeok, Hongcheon, Gangneung, Sinan, Jindo, Wando and Muju.

At a time when many Koreans struggled to make ends meet and relied on antibiotics rather than proper treatment, these businesspeople helped provide medical services where the government could not. Yet regional health care has since deteriorated, becoming a major public concern.

The government has decided to establish national medical schools at Sunchon National University and Gyeongguk National University, along with a national graduate medical school in Namwon, North Jeolla. Around 2030, they are expected to admit 60, 40 and 100 students, respectively.

At one point, 11 local governments sought national medical schools. Such projects became popular political pledges, perhaps because they offered visible achievements. President Lee Jae Myung, former President Yoon Suk Yeol and lawmaker Han Dong-hoon all made such promises.

The argument for establishing medical schools begins with eliminating gaps in health care. Residents should be able to receive treatment for most illnesses without leaving their communities. But that requires competent doctors and well-equipped hospitals.

For medical schools to deliver those outcomes, they need qualified faculty, educational facilities and teaching hospitals. Government investment can provide buildings and equipment. Recruiting professors and operating hospitals are considerably harder.

Under medical school accreditation standards, each institution needs at least 110 faculty members, including 25 in basic medical sciences and 85 in clinical medicine. The three schools would therefore require at least 330 professors around the same time, alongside affiliated hospitals with 500 or more beds.

Existing medical schools already struggle with faculty departures and shortages of basic science professors. Recruiting scientists to fill some positions offers only a partial solution. Teaching hospitals also need sufficient patients to sustain operations and train students and residents. Yet regional populations are declining.

This year, the National Firefighters Hospital in Eumseong, North Chungcheong, and the Korea Workers' Compensation and Welfare Service hospital in Ulsan opened without recruiting enough doctors. If new teaching hospitals encounter similar shortages, medical education will suffer. Their arrival could also undermine private hospitals already struggling in those regions.

These concerns explain why successive governments hesitated for more than a decade. When officials are asked why new schools are necessary despite the problems, some respond, “You already know why.” They understand the obstacles but face political pressure.

History offers warnings. Numerous small medical schools opened during the 1990s. Kwandong University's medical school in Gangneung spent roughly two decades searching for a stable teaching hospital, prompting student protests. It stabilized after its transfer to the Catholic Diocese of Incheon in 2014. Seonam University's medical school closed in 2018 amid educational deficiencies and foundation corruption.

There is no guarantee the proposed schools will avoid similar difficulties. Nor is there assurance that graduates will practice locally. A senior government official acknowledged that retaining them would require arrangements resembling the regional doctor system, which would be difficult to implement. Many could ultimately move to major cities.

Rather than establish new institutions, why not strengthen existing medical schools at Chonnam National, Chosun, Kyungpook National, Yeungnam, Keimyung and Daegu Catholic universities to train doctors for regional practice?

What residents need is doctors and hospitals. Chung Ju-yung built hospitals to help society's most disadvantaged and neglected people. The proposed schools face formidable obstacles, yet political considerations increasingly overshadow medical realities.

In 1994, Sinan residents erected a monument honoring Kim Woo-choong, expressing gratitude surpassing any decoration or monetary prize. Policymakers should ask whether establishing new medical schools is truly the only way to earn such appreciation.

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



