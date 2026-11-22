A student wears a disposable apron while taking a university entrance exam for the 2027 academic year at Kyung Hee University in Dongdaemun District, Seoul, on Nov. 21. The university distributed the aprons to prevent students from concealing miniature cameras in their shirt buttons or collars. Korean universities have tightened exam security measures following recent cheating incidents involving AI smart glasses, which have sparked widespread concern over the fairness of college admissions.