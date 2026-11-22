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Accounts of inconsistent checks, lingering AI cheating fears mark aftermath of CSAT
Authorities will probe suspected cheating in this year’s and last year’s exams as universities adopt gowns and other safeguards for admissions tests.
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Korean industry tightens security as hidden devices get smarter
Companies in semiconductors, defense and manufacturing are tightening checks on smart glasses and other wearable devices amid technology theft concerns.
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Puzzle playtime
A child plays with puzzles at the 58th Seoul International Early Childhood Education Fair at Coex in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on Nov. 19.
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10 for test-takers
A sign outside a clothing store in the Hongdae area of Mapo District, western Seoul, advertises a 10 percent discount for customers who have taken Korea’s College Scholastic Ability Test.