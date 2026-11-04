



Park Sung-min

The author is a lawyer and a professor of Graduate School of Public Health, Seoul National University.





During a policy briefing by the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family last December, President Lee Jae Myung asked whether abortion pills could be approved administratively without explicit legislation. A ministry official replied that such approval would not be possible without explicit legislation.

In April 2019, the Constitutional Court ruled that criminal provisions penalizing abortion were incompatible with the Constitution. However, it allowed those provisions to remain effective until December 2020, giving the National Assembly time to revise them. The court reasoned that prohibiting abortion to protect fetal life was not necessarily unconstitutional in every circumstance. Striking down the provisions immediately would have eliminated criminal penalties for abortions throughout pregnancy, creating an unacceptable legal vacuum.

The court also recognized that the state could vary protections according to pregnancy stage, including allowing abortions without criminal punishment before a specified point preceding approximately 22 weeks, when fetal survival outside the womb becomes possible. Such decisions, it held, belonged to lawmakers.

Nevertheless, at a Cabinet meeting in July, Lee instructed officials to examine administrative approval of abortion medication without legislation. In August, the Ministry of Government Legislation concluded that approval would not violate the existing Mother and Child Health Act and that applications meeting safety and efficacy requirements should be approved. Recently, the Gender Equality Ministry, the Ministry of Health and Welfare and the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety announced plans to authorize the medication and regulate its use within the first nine weeks of pregnancy.

Even accepting that legal interpretation, I believe approval without legislation is impermissible.

First, it violates constitutional principles. Deciding how many weeks into pregnancy abortion medication may be used requires balancing women's right to self-determination against protection of fetal life. This concerns fundamental rights and therefore demands legislative authorization. Leaving that decision to administrative agencies violates the constitutional principle that essential matters must be reserved for Parliament, as well as the separation of powers. It also infringes fetal rights and women's health rights and contradicts the Constitutional Court's ruling.

Second, drug regulators cannot independently establish safety and efficacy standards without the underlying constitutional judgments that legislation should provide. Pharmaceutical regulations ordinarily require particular attention to fetal safety when evaluating medicines used during pregnancy. Yet fetal safety is excluded when abortion drugs are assessed because, if it were considered, the drugs could not be deemed safe. Regulators cannot decide without statutory authority when fetal safety matters and when it does not.

Similarly, efficacy in this context is defined as terminating a pregnancy and expelling the fetus within the authorized period. That differs fundamentally from medicines intended to protect fetal life. Without a legal foundation, regulators cannot independently designate fetal death as a measure of therapeutic effectiveness.

Competing moral perspectives underscore the problem. One holds that a substance intended to kill an unborn human cannot qualify as medicine. Another regards abortion medication as treatment that removes what it characterizes as a growth within a pregnant woman's body. These opposing judgments involve constitutional values that the court instructed the National Assembly to address. They cannot properly be settled through an individual regulator's discretion or an administrative notice.

Another concern is preventing use beyond authorized limits. Restrictions on abortion medication must reflect a legally established balance between fetal protection and women's autonomy. Lawmakers must promptly establish enforceable rules governing the circumstances and period of use. Otherwise, approval without a broader statutory framework could render the intended limits meaningless.

I oppose authorizing abortion medication without legislation governing abortion itself. Since the Constitutional Court's 2019 decision, the National Assembly has neglected its responsibility to resolve this issue. More than seven years have passed without the necessary legislative settlement. If lawmakers recognize the seriousness of that failure, they should finally close the legal gap rather than leaving fundamental constitutional choices to administrative officials.

The legal dispute arises from the distinction between decriminalization and an affirmative regulatory framework. When the December 2020 deadline passed without replacement legislation, the abortion provisions identified by the court ceased to operate, but lawmakers had not established comprehensive rules specifying permissible circumstances, gestational limits or oversight. In the author's view, that unresolved gap cannot be filled simply by applying the ordinary pharmaceutical approval process. His argument is not merely about whether a particular medicine satisfies technical standards. It is about which institution has the constitutional authority to decide the competing interests at stake and to create enforceable safeguards. That distinction remains central to his opposition to administrative approval in this case.