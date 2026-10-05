



Anglers crowd Namhang Pier in Jemulpo District, Incheon, on Oct. 5 for the fall webfoot octopus fishing season. Known as jjukkumi in Korean, the small octopus is a popular ingredient in grilled, stir-fried and hot-pot dishes. It is also relatively easy for beginners to catch. Fishing surges after the annual fishing ban for the octopus ends Aug. 31. Half of all fishing-boat passengers in central western waters from 2023 to 2025 traveled in September and October.