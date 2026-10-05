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(Not) home for the holidays
Foreign tourists spend time in Myeongdong, central Seoul, on Oct. 5 during major holidays across East Asia, including China’s National Day.
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Present scholars, past exam
Participants in traditional Confucian dress re-enacted a Joseon-era exam at Sungkyunkwan University in Seoul.
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Hana opens Cheongna headquarters in Incheon, completes group's 'financial town'
The town now comprises three buildings: an integrated data center; Hana Global Campus, which serves as a training center for developing talent and fostering global networks; and the newly opened headquarters.
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Riding high