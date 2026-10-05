One Cut from YONHAP

Anglers flock to Incheon for fall webfoot octopus

Crowds gather at Namhang Pier as Incheon's fall webfoot octopus fishing season draws beginners and seasoned anglers alike.

Opinion Desk
Published
Anglers crowd Namhang Pier in Jemulpo District, Incheon, on Oct. 5 for the fall webfoot octopus fishing season.


Anglers crowd Namhang Pier in Jemulpo District, Incheon, on Oct. 5 for the fall webfoot octopus fishing season. Known as jjukkumi in Korean, the small octopus is a popular ingredient in grilled, stir-fried and hot-pot dishes. It is also relatively easy for beginners to catch. Fishing surges after the annual fishing ban for the octopus ends Aug. 31. Half of all fishing-boat passengers in central western waters from 2023 to 2025 traveled in September and October.

one cut jemulpo district incheon fishing season anglers opinion photo webfoot octopus

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