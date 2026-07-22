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Seasonal measures for migrants
As vacation travel surges, the Justice Ministry is opening departure checkpoints earlier and adding immigration staff to shorten wait times at Incheon International Airport.
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Learning survival swimming before summer break
Elementary students in Suwon practice floating, treading water and other self-rescue skills as Korea expands survival-swimming classes nationwide before summer break.
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No cap, gas is expensive
Fuel prices are displayed at a gas station in Seoul on July 21 after President Lee Jae Myung signaled that the government could tighten the fuel price cap.
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Foreign worker dies fleeing locked motel room via 8th-floor window in Busan
An Indonesian worker on a seafarer visa fell to his death and another suffered serious injuries, while police investigate the locked room and staffing agency.