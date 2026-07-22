One Cut from YONHAP

All the right moves

Students from 19 universities in nine countries are taking part in Pukyong National University’s 2026 summer session, which includes K-pop dance and other Korean cultural programs.

Opinion Desk
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International students from 19 universities practice choreography during a basic K-pop dance class at Pukyong National University’s 2026 international summer session in Busan on July 22.


International students from 19 universities practice choreography during a basic K-pop dance class at Pukyong National University’s 2026 international summer session in Busan on July 22. A total of 119 students — 103 from overseas, represeting nine countries, and 16 from Pukyong National University — joined this year’s program, which offers two- and four-week courses featuring K-pop dance, Korean cooking, taekwondo and other cultural activities. [YONHAP]

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