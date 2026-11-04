Firefighters from Pohang Nambu Fire Station and the Naval Aviation Command spray water on an aircraft during a simulated fire at Pohang-Gyeongju Airport in Pohang, North Gyeongsang, on Nov. 4, 2026. YONHAP





Firefighters from Pohang Nambu Fire Station and the Naval Aviation Command spray water on an aircraft during a simulated fire at Pohang-Gyeongju Airport in Pohang, North Gyeongsang, on Nov. 4, 2026. Organized by Korea Airports Corporation, the joint counterterrorism and emergency response drill involved 17 agencies and about 50 pieces of equipment. The exercise also included simulated aircraft hijackings, bomb disposal, drone threats and helicopter evacuations of injured passengers.