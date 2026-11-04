An SK hynix advertisement plays on a billboard in New York City on July 10, the day of the company's debut on the Nasdaq market. REUTERS/YONHAP

Investors are demanding proof that Big Tech's trillion-dollar AI investment plans can generate sustainable returns for semiconductor makers.

Park Seok-hyun

The author is an equity strategist at Woori Bank WM Group.





Stock markets endured a difficult October. The Kospi fell 16.2 percent, its third-worst monthly performance this year after July’s and March’s 22.2 percent and 19.1 percent drops, respectively. Of 26 major industry indexes, 24 declined, 16 of which suffered double-digit losses. Semiconductors led the downturn, falling 18.2 percent.

The weakness extended to the United States. While the S&P 500 slipped just 0.9 percent, the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index plunged 15.4 percent, mirroring the decline of Korean chip stocks.

The common factor was growing skepticism about AI investment. Initial concerns that aggressive spending could create an investment bubble have evolved into doubts about whether planned expenditures can proceed without disruption. Should investment falter, semiconductor companies would likely bear the brunt, as they are widely expected to benefit most from AI’s expansion. This uncertainty largely explains October’s simultaneous sell-off in Korean and U.S. chip stocks.

The scale of investment by five leading U.S. technology companies — Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, Meta Platforms and Oracle — is unprecedented. Their combined capital expenditures are projected to reach $735 billion this year, nearly double last year’s level and far exceeding Korea’s annual government budget of 728 trillion won ($542.7 billion).

The companies have also announced plans to increase combined capital spending to more than $1 trillion next year. Most of that investment will support AI businesses, underpinning expectations of enormous profits for semiconductor manufacturers in both countries.

However, changing market conditions are raising questions about whether these ambitious plans are sustainable. Large expenditures negatively impact free cash flow, and higher interest rates and intensifying competition make it difficult for companies to secure additional capital.

The price-to-earnings ratios of major semiconductor companies, including Samsung Electronics, SK hynix, Nvidia and Micron Technology, have consequently fallen, approaching historic lows. Such unusually depressed valuations suggest investors remain unconvinced by earnings forecasts heavily dependent on continued AI investment.

For semiconductor stocks to escape these valuations, leading U.S. technology companies must demonstrate that their investments can generate adequate returns. They must also convince investors that future spending commitments remain financially viable.

Upcoming earnings announcements, extending from the end of this year into early next year, should provide crucial evidence. Investors will be watching not merely how much these companies intend to spend but also whether their AI businesses can produce sufficient returns to justify that spending.

Ultimately, restoring confidence in semiconductor earnings will depend on proving that the AI investment boom rests on sustainable economics rather than expectations alone.