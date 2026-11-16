Education Minister Choi Kyo-jin answers lawmakers' questions about cheating using AI during a plenary meeting of the National Assembly's Education Committee in Yeouido, Seoul, on Nov. 16. NEWS1

Education Minister Choi Kyo-jin acknowledged that authorities cannot guarantee detection of AI-assisted cheating days before the college entrance exam.

Education Minister Choi Kyo-jin admitted at a National Assembly Education Committee meeting on Monday that he could not guarantee the detection of cheating involving AI devices.

Asked by People Power Party Rep. Park Jeong-hun whether authorities could identify every case of AI-assisted cheating, Choi replied, "I don't think we can." Asked whether they could prevent cheating involving miniature cameras and similar equipment, he acknowledged that countermeasures would probably not be perfect.

Perhaps Choi was simply being candid in opting not to make unrealistic promises. Nevertheless, such remarks are irresponsible with the College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT) just days away. What has the government been doing until now?

The scale of AI-assisted cheating has become increasingly apparent following revelations by the top scorer on the certified tax accountant examination. Numerous cases involving AI and sophisticated electronic devices have emerged in national professional qualification examinations, the Law School Admission Test, English proficiency tests, university essay examinations and school assessments.

In May, a candidate taking the fire protection engineering certification examination in Gwangju was caught cheating with AI-equipped glasses. Prosecutors subsequently sought a summary judgment against the candidate for violating the National Technical Qualifications Act.

Authorities should have begun developing comprehensive countermeasures long ago and introduced credible safeguards before the CSAT, Korea's largest annual examination. Failure to prevent cheating would undermine fairness in university admissions, with potentially far-reaching consequences.

Cheating methods are evolving rapidly with AI, while government responses lag far behind.

Only yesterday did authorities announce the formation of an interagency task force and plans to require candidates to surrender smart devices and block public Wi-Fi at examination centers. Yet these measures will have limited effectiveness unless communication between examination rooms and outside parties is comprehensively restricted.

With the test just two days away, procuring and installing additional equipment presents considerable practical difficulties.

Other countries have already revised professional qualification examinations, prohibited digital devices or introduced measures to block wireless communications. What has Korea's government been doing?

Online vendors are openly offering so-called cheating kits, while button-camera sets have reportedly sold out. Such developments demonstrate how readily sophisticated cheating equipment can become available to prospective examinees.

Concern has grown so intense that some students and parents are even demanding that the CSAT be postponed.

The government must recognize that examination security is not merely a technical problem. It is fundamental to public confidence in a system that determines educational opportunities and influences young people's futures.

With the education minister himself expressing doubts about the authorities' ability to prevent AI-assisted cheating, anxiety over whether the CSAT can be conducted fairly is entirely understandable.