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A stylish look at the K-Pet Fair

A dog in UV-protection goggles drew attention at the Seoul expo, where more than 130 brands showcased products for Korea’s fast-growing pet industry.

Opinion Desk
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A stylish look at K-Pet Fair A dog wears ultraviolet-protection goggles at the 2026 K-Pet Fair Seoul, held at Coex in southern Seoul on July 19.

A dog wears ultraviolet-protection goggles at the 2026 K-Pet Fair Seoul, held at Coex in southern Seoul on July 19. More than 130 pet-related brands and some 200 booths took part in the exhibition, showcasing products ranging from pet food and clothing to strollers and toys. Nearly three in 10 households in Korea now own pets, according to government data, and the domestic pet industry is projected to grow to 15 trillion won ($10.8 billion) by 2027. [NEWS1]

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