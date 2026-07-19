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Elegant heritage
President Lee Jae Myung and first lady Kim Hye-kyung watch a performance at the opening ceremony of the 48th session of the Unesco World Heritage Committee in Busan on July 19.
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Dress like noblesse
Customers browse at a Korean cultural experience event at Shinsegae Centum City Department Store in Busan marking the Unesco World Heritage Committee opening.
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Seoul Summer Beach to splash into Gwanghwamun Square with free water park
The annual event, running from Monday to Aug. 9, will feature a water slide, fountains and a sand playground, with various events throughout the run.
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Torrential rain in Seoul triggers flood warnings, road closures as heavy downpours hit Korea
Overnight downpours triggered flood and landslide warnings, road closures and evacuations in Seoul and other parts of Korea, with more rain expected through Sunday.