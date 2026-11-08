Independent lawmaker Han Dong-hoon (right) questions Prime Minister Han Sung-sook on foreign affairs, unification and national security during a plenary session of the National Assembly's 439th regular session on Sept. 10. YONHAP







Chang Se-jeong

The author is an editorial writer at the JoongAng Ilbo.





A recent remark by President Lee Jae Myung briefly united Korea's ideologically divided media. After sharing an online post claiming that some municipalities' preferential benefits for multicultural families discriminate against Korean nationals, Lee said he would consider abolishing the arrangements. Progressive outlets warned that his comments risked encouraging prejudice and hostility toward migrants. Centrist and conservative newspapers also criticized the remarks, questioning their factual basis and warning that unnecessary discrimination controversies would harm national interests as Korea approaches three million foreign residents. Whatever Lee intended, the media reached an unusual consensus. In this instance, concern about the consequences of presidential language crossed those boundaries, despite differing perspectives.

Now another controversy has united three former justice ministers from different administrations: Han Dong-hoon, Cho Kuk and Jung Sung-ho. All criticized the special counsel law concerning allegations of fabricated investigations and indictments under the Yoon Suk Yeol administration, which the Democratic Party (DP) pushed through on Friday despite opposition objections, just four days after introducing it.

Cho, who served under President Moon Jae-in and now heads the Rebuilding Korea Party's innovation policy institute, questioned the constitutionality and legality of Article 6 of the law's supplementary provisions. The clause applies earlier Criminal Procedure Act rules governing prosecutors' investigative and supervisory authority to prosecutors dispatched to the special counsel. In effect, it restores investigative powers already eliminated by DP amendments. Cho was right to flag the contradiction. The party had promoted reform to restrict prosecutorial powers.

Jung, Lee's first justice minister and now a DP lawmaker, similarly questioned whether the investigation could function properly and said the bill required more deliberation. Granting investigative authority to dispatched prosecutors under contradictory rules, he argued, could undermine their willingness to investigate. Referring to fact-finding inquiries conducted by a Justice Ministry committee and the Seoul High Prosecutors' Office during his tenure, Jung acknowledged evidence of excessive investigations but said establishing that they were fabricated was another matter. His criticism deserves attention. His reservations cannot simply be dismissed as partisan.

Han, an independent lawmaker representing Busan's Buk District and a former justice minister under Yoon, mounted the sharpest legal attack. During parliamentary questioning, he pressed Prime Minister Han Seong-sook and Serious Crimes Investigation Office chief Kim Ji-yong, who struggled to answer his challenges.

Han noted that six of the law's 12 investigative targets concern Lee himself. He called the measure a law of privilege, arguing that it effectively creates a privileged class of one. He said allowing a special counsel appointed by Lee to investigate cases involving Lee amounts to declaring, "I will judge my own crimes." He likened the president to Louis XIV, the French absolute monarch associated with the declaration, "I am the state."

The deeper objection concerns a foundational principle of modern justice: Nobody should judge their own case. How strained must legislation be to draw objections from three former justice ministers across political divides?

The DP counters that Lee explicitly requested removal of a provision allowing indictments to be withdrawn at a September news conference. Because that clause was excluded, it says, the People Power Party's allegation that the legislation seeks to cancel prosecutions is groundless.

Yet questions persist. DP lawmakers Park Kyoon-taek and Yang Bu-nam, members of a 105-member group advocating withdrawal of indictments, were mentioned as potential justice ministers. Instead, immediately after the bill passed, Lee unexpectedly nominated Defense Acquisition Program Administration chief Lee Yong-cheol, a former colleague at the same law firm and a figure associated with Lee's Seongnam network. Legal observers warn that a loyal justice minister could still exercise prosecutorial supervisory authority to facilitate the withdrawal of charges.

Former Prosecutor General Lee One-seok cited Article 11, Paragraph 2 of the Constitution, which prohibits creating privileged social classes. "If even one person stands above the law, the democratic republic collapses," he warned.

Writer Rhyu Si-min argued in August that a president selecting and engineering the election of a ruling party leader amounts to moving toward monarchy or aristocracy. Presidential interference in party elections is improper. But using state power to erase one's own alleged offenses would be far more serious. If extraordinary intervention eventually leads to withdrawal of prosecutions, the country would resemble a monarchy rather than a republic. The issue is not whether alleged abuses by the previous administration should be investigated. They should be examined according to law. The question is whether those holding power can design the rules of an investigation involving themselves and still claim to uphold equality before the law.