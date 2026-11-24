Students wait for the 2027 academic year’s College Scholastic Ability Test to begin at Yeongdeungpo High School in Seoul on the morning of Nov. 19. NEWS1







Choi Hoon

The author is a professor of psychology at Hallym University.







As usual, cold weather arrived on the day of the College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT). But the cold was not the only unwelcome visitor. The wave of cheating involving AI proved even more chilling. Cases of cheating using advanced tools, including AI, surfaced in qualification exams, while claims circulated online that even previous CSATs had not been immune. With emergency disaster alerts issued several times to expose banned smartphones in exam rooms by triggering audible alarms on all devices, this year’s exam even felt like a disaster.

Historically, examinations represented a promise that people could shape their lives through their own abilities and efforts. The traditional civil service examination system introduced an assessment of academic proficiency into the selection of government officials, a process previously influenced heavily by family background and lineage. Whether examinations are the fairest method remains debatable, but underlying them was the promise that abilities developed through diligent effort will be evaluated fairly.

That is why AI-enabled cheating carries such serious social consequences. People expect others to reciprocate their contributions and cooperation. Psychologists call this the principle of reciprocity. Likewise, if society demands diligent effort and adherence to rules, it must ensure that honest individuals are not unfairly disadvantaged. When dishonest success goes unchecked, people feel betrayed because a psychological contract has been broken.

To reduce the cognitive dissonance of the situation — the gap between the belief that honesty is rewarded and the reality they encounter — people may begin to attach less value to following rules or abandon their belief in the fairness of society. When diligence is betrayed, the resulting pain extends well beyond individuals or examination rooms.

Yet I feel a peculiar sense of déjà vu. I recall a remark I once made in passing: “These days, simply attending classes diligently is not enough to secure a job. You need to actively build your own portfolio.”

And is employment the only area where this applies? When even a lifetime of hard work makes owning a home difficult, are we not increasingly living like gamblers, hoping for one big break?

When I was younger, I wanted to build a society for our children’s generation where everyone could live happily simply by working diligently in their respective roles. Surely, I was not alone in harboring that aspiration. Yet in our pursuit of efficiency and measurable results, have we come to undervalue the sincere effort that goes into achieving them?

Never betraying those who lead honest, hard-working lives should be the very least that a society promises its members.

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



